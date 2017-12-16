Cannes’ Historic First Television Festival Opens in April 2018 With ‘The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair’

CANNESERIES will take place April 4-11, 2018 at the Palais des Festivals alongside the established MIPTV market.

The first-ever Cannes International Series Festival, also known as CANNESERIES, is set to launch on April 4, 2018 at the Palais des Festivals. The festival has announced that its inaugural edition will open with the world premiere of “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” starring Patrick Dempsey, Kristine Froseth, and rising indie star Ben Schnetzer. The series pilot is directed by “Black and White in Color” helmer Jean-Jacques Annaud.

“The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” tells the story of Harry Quebert (Dempsey), a literary icon who suddenly finds himself indicted in the cold-case murder of a girl who has been missing for many years. The MGM Television-backed series is based on the bestselling European novel by Joël Dicker and consists of 10 episodes. “Harry Quebert” will premiere in the U.S. on EPIX and in France on TF1 in 2018.

CANNESERIES runs April 4-11, just over a month before the Cannes Film Festival takes place. The official competition is set to begin on April 7. “Harry Quebert” is an out-of-competition entry. The festival was initiated by the Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard.