‘Chappaquiddick’ Trailer: Jason Clarke, Kate Mara, and Bruce Dern Lead Bracing Ted Kennedy Biopic

"Tracks" director John Curran examines a fatal 1969 car crash that forever changed Ted Kennedy's career.

As part of a family marked by historic tragedies, Ted Kennedy’d legacy was forever tarnished by the 1969 car crash that left 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne dead. Kennedy walked away relatively unscathed, leaving a mystery that left the entire country with many questions. Those questions provide the backbone for “Chappaquiddick,” a bracing biopic starring Jason Clarke as Kennedy, Kate Mara as Kopechne, and Bruce Dern as a terrifying Joe Kennedy. The newly released trailer sets the film up as a no-holds-barred, in depth look at the truth behind the fatal accident, and why it took Kennedy ten hours to report it to the police.

The film premiered earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, where IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote: “‘Chappaquiddick’ revels in the gray areas, offering up a version of the story that doesn’t demand full acceptance, but still presents a take on the material with a distinct point of view.”

“Chappaquiddick” was directed by John Curran, who is best known for helming 2013 drama “Tracks,” which starred Mia Wasikowska and Adam Driver. The script was written by first-time writing team of Taylor Allen and Andrew Logan.

Watch the first trailer for “Chappaquiddick” below: