Charlie Brown vs. Rudolph: Here’s Who Won This Year’s Battle of the Classic Christmas Specials — Ratings Watch

But a newcomer may have beat them both. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Dec. 3, 2017.

2 hours ago

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas”

CBS/ABC

Good grief! Christmas specials are in full swing, and the networks dusted off some of their biggest classics last week: ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and CBS’ “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” In their inaugural 2017 runs, “Rudolph” (2.1 among adults 18-49) edged out “Charlie Brown” (1.8), giving a ratings edge to the reindeer with a very shiny nose.

“Rudolph,” which premiered in 1964, and “Charlie Brown,” which first bowed in 1965, are considered the key staples in a sea of primetime holiday specials, some of which have come and gone over the years. But both specials were overshadowed this year by a newcomer: “DreamWorks Trolls Holiday,” which averaged a 2.4 rating when it aired on Nov. 24, during the Thanksgiving weekend.

But there are plenty of caveats to all of this, since none of the specials actually faced off in the same time slot. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” performed respectably considering it aired in a tough Thursday 8 p.m. time slot on Thursday, Nov. 30, opposite original episodes of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon,” Fox’s “Gotham” and The CW’s “Supernatural,” in addition to NBC’s NFL Thursday Night Football. In comparison, “Rudolph” had it a bit easier on Tuesday, Nov. 28, against comedy repeats on ABC. (It still faced off against NBC’s “The Voice,” The CW’s “The Flash” and Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” so it wasn’t a fruitcakewalk.)

CBS will air “Rudolph” again on Saturday, Dec. 9, while ABC has another run of “Charlie Brown Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The season of specials also meant strong showings for CBS’ “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” and NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” For nostalgia buffs, CBS’ “Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary” was huge in total viewers, averaging 16.8 million. (It was an older audience, as the special’s adults 18-49 rating, 1.6, means it just missed the top 25.)

Meanwhile, the tenth week of the season (Nov. 26-Dec. 3) saw “Vikings” leap to No. 3 on to Xfinity’s video on demand list.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Dec. 3, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Eagles NBC 

6.5

6.4

2

The Walking Dead AMC

4.8

3.3

tie

NFL Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Redskins NBC/NFL Network

  4.8

4.7

4

This Is Us NBC

4.3

2.8

5

The Big Bang Theory CBS

3.8

2.5

6

Big Ten Football Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Fox

3.7

3.6

7

The Good Doctor ABC

3.0

1.7

8

Young Sheldon CBS

2.9

2.1

9

NFL Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Texans ESPN

2.7

2.7

10

Modern Family ABC 

2.6

1.6

11

Empire Fox

2.5

1.7

12

Survivor CBS 

2.4

1.8

13

Law & Order: SVU NBC

2.2

1.5

tie

The Voice (Monday) NBC

2.2

1.9

15

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer CBS

2.1

1.9

tie

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

2.1

1.8

17

Chicago PD NBC

2.0

1.3

tie

Chicago Med NBC

2.0

1.3

19

The Simpsons Fox

1.9

1.7

tie

The Goldbergs ABC

1.9

1.7

21

A Charlie Brown Christmas ABC

1.8

1.6

tie

Mom CBS

1.8

1.4

23

The Orville Fox

1.7

0.9

tie

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show CBS

1.7

1.5

tie

Christmas in Rockefeller Center NBC

1.7

1.7
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Carol Burnett

“Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special”

CBS

Total viewers ranker, week ending Dec. 3, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Eagles NBC 

19.79

19.70

2

The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.58

13.84

3

Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special CBS

  16.76

15.37

4

NFL Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Redskins NBC/NFL Network

15.70

15.60

5

This Is Us NBC

  15.22

10.94

6

Young Sheldon CBS

14.97

12.11

7

The Good Doctor ABC

14.36

9.25

8

Big Ten Football Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Fox

13.00

12.93

9

Blue Bloods CBS

12.78

8.87

10

60 Minutes CBS

11.99

11.46 

11

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

11.63

10.60

12

Hawaii Five-0 CBS

11.20

8.59

13

Chicago Med NBC 

10.93

7.56
 14

The Voice (Monday) NBC

10.91

9.60

15

The Walking Dead AMC

10.74

7.48

16

Chicago PD NBC

10.26

6.95

17

Mom CBS

10.24

8.56

18

Survivor CBS

10.11

8.28

19

Law & Order: SVU NBC

9.55

7.07

20

Christmas in Rockefeller Center NBC

9.42

9.03

21

S.W.A.T. CBS

9.28

6.72

22

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer CBS 

8.98

8.07

23

Modern Family ABC 

8.74

6.15

24

CMA Country Christmas ABC 

8.50

7.95

25

NFL Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Texans ESPN

8.36

8.32
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

“Vikings”

History

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 27- Dec. 3, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

The Good Doctor

ABC

3

Vikings

  History

4

Shameless

Showtime

5

Game of Thrones

  HBO

6

Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO

7

The Walking Dead

  AMC

8

Outlander

Starz

9

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

10

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

11

Young Sheldon

CBS

12

Empire

Fox

13

Chrisley Knows Best

USA

14

S.W.A.T.

CBS

15

Will & Grace

NBC

16

The Voice

NBC

17

  The Girlfriend Experience

Starz

18

Family Guy

Fox/Adult Swim

19

Riverdale

The CW

20

Madam Secretary

CBS

