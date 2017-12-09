Charlie Brown vs. Rudolph: Here’s Who Won This Year’s Battle of the Classic Christmas Specials — Ratings Watch

But a newcomer may have beat them both. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Dec. 3, 2017.

Good grief! Christmas specials are in full swing, and the networks dusted off some of their biggest classics last week: ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and CBS’ “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” In their inaugural 2017 runs, “Rudolph” (2.1 among adults 18-49) edged out “Charlie Brown” (1.8), giving a ratings edge to the reindeer with a very shiny nose.

“Rudolph,” which premiered in 1964, and “Charlie Brown,” which first bowed in 1965, are considered the key staples in a sea of primetime holiday specials, some of which have come and gone over the years. But both specials were overshadowed this year by a newcomer: “DreamWorks Trolls Holiday,” which averaged a 2.4 rating when it aired on Nov. 24, during the Thanksgiving weekend.

But there are plenty of caveats to all of this, since none of the specials actually faced off in the same time slot. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” performed respectably considering it aired in a tough Thursday 8 p.m. time slot on Thursday, Nov. 30, opposite original episodes of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon,” Fox’s “Gotham” and The CW’s “Supernatural,” in addition to NBC’s NFL Thursday Night Football. In comparison, “Rudolph” had it a bit easier on Tuesday, Nov. 28, against comedy repeats on ABC. (It still faced off against NBC’s “The Voice,” The CW’s “The Flash” and Fox’s “Lethal Weapon,” so it wasn’t a fruitcakewalk.)

CBS will air “Rudolph” again on Saturday, Dec. 9, while ABC has another run of “Charlie Brown Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 21.

The season of specials also meant strong showings for CBS’ “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” and NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.” For nostalgia buffs, CBS’ “Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary” was huge in total viewers, averaging 16.8 million. (It was an older audience, as the special’s adults 18-49 rating, 1.6, means it just missed the top 25.)

Meanwhile, the tenth week of the season (Nov. 26-Dec. 3) saw “Vikings” leap to No. 3 on to Xfinity’s video on demand list.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Dec. 3, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Eagles NBC 6.5 6.4 2 The Walking Dead AMC 4.8 3.3 tie NFL Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Redskins NBC/NFL Network 4.8 4.7 4 This Is Us NBC 4.3 2.8 5 The Big Bang Theory CBS 3.8 2.5 6 Big Ten Football Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Fox 3.7 3.6 7 The Good Doctor ABC 3.0 1.7 8 Young Sheldon CBS 2.9 2.1 9 NFL Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Texans ESPN 2.7 2.7 10 Modern Family ABC 2.6 1.6 11 Empire Fox 2.5 1.7 12 Survivor CBS 2.4 1.8 13 Law & Order: SVU NBC 2.2 1.5 tie The Voice (Monday) NBC 2.2 1.9 15 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer CBS 2.1 1.9 tie The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 2.1 1.8 17 Chicago PD NBC 2.0 1.3 tie Chicago Med NBC 2.0 1.3 19 The Simpsons Fox 1.9 1.7 tie The Goldbergs ABC 1.9 1.7 21 A Charlie Brown Christmas ABC 1.8 1.6 tie Mom CBS 1.8 1.4 23 The Orville Fox 1.7 0.9 tie Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show CBS 1.7 1.5 tie Christmas in Rockefeller Center NBC 1.7 1.7

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

CBS

Total viewers ranker, week ending Dec. 3, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Eagles NBC 19.79 19.70 2 The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.58 13.84 3 Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special CBS 16.76 15.37 4 NFL Thursday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Redskins NBC/NFL Network 15.70 15.60 5 This Is Us NBC 15.22 10.94 6 Young Sheldon CBS

14.97 12.11 7 The Good Doctor ABC 14.36 9.25 8 Big Ten Football Championship: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Fox 13.00 12.93 9 Blue Bloods CBS 12.78 8.87 10 60 Minutes CBS 11.99 11.46 11 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 11.63 10.60 12 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 11.20 8.59 13 Chicago Med NBC 10.93 7.56 14 The Voice (Monday) NBC 10.91 9.60 15 The Walking Dead AMC 10.74 7.48 16 Chicago PD NBC 10.26 6.95 17 Mom CBS 10.24 8.56 18 Survivor CBS 10.11 8.28 19 Law & Order: SVU NBC 9.55 7.07 20 Christmas in Rockefeller Center NBC 9.42 9.03 21 S.W.A.T. CBS 9.28 6.72 22 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer CBS 8.98 8.07 23 Modern Family ABC 8.74 6.15 24 CMA Country Christmas ABC 8.50 7.95 25 NFL Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Texans ESPN 8.36 8.32

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

History

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 27- Dec. 3, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 The Good Doctor ABC 3 Vikings History 4 Shameless Showtime 5 Game of Thrones HBO 6 Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO 7 The Walking Dead AMC 8 Outlander Starz 9 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 10 The Big Bang Theory CBS 11 Young Sheldon CBS 12 Empire Fox 13 Chrisley Knows Best USA 14 S.W.A.T. CBS 15 Will & Grace NBC 16 The Voice NBC 17 The Girlfriend Experience Starz 18 Family Guy Fox/Adult Swim 19 Riverdale The CW 20 Madam Secretary CBS

