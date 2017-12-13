Chicago Film Critics Association Awards 2017: ‘Lady Bird’ Wins Big, but ‘Call Me by Your Name’ Has Strong Showing as Well

Critics continue to love the two acclaimed dramas.

“Lady Bird” won big at the Chicago Film Critics Association Awards last night, taking home Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf), and Most Promising Filmmaker (Greta Gerwig) from the Windy City. “Call Me by Your Name” had a strong showing as well, picking up prizes for Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet, who also won Most Promising Performer) and Best Supporting Screenplay.

Christopher Dunkirk was named Best Director for his work on “Dunkirk,” with Willem Dafoe of “The Florida Project” winning yet another Best Supporting Actor laurel and Jordan Peele being honored with Best Original Screenplay for “Get Out.” Full list of winners below.

BEST PICTURE

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo Del Toro (-) The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig (-) Lady Bird

Luca Guadagnino (-) Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan (-) Dunkirk

Jordan Peele (-) Get Out

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins (-) The Shape of Water

Vicky Krieps (-) Phantom Thread

Frances McDormand (-) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie (-) I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan (-) Lady Bird

BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet (-) Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis (-) Phantom Thread

James Franco (-) The Disaster Artist

Gary Oldman (-) Darkest Hour

Harry Dean Stanton (-) Lucky

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige (-) Mudbound

Holly Hunter (-) The Big Sick

Allison Janney (-) I, Tonya

Lesley Manville (-) Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf (-) Lady Bird

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe (-) The Florida Project

Armie Hammer (-) Call Me By Your Name

Jason Mitchell (-) Mudbound

Sam Rockwell (-) Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Michael Stuhlbarg (-) Call Me By Your Name

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Blade Runner 2049 (-) Hampton Fancher & Michael Green

Call My By Your Name (-) James Ivory

The Disaster Artist (-) Scott Neustadta & Michael H. Weber

Logan (-) Scott Frank, James Mangold & Michael Green

Mudbound (-) Virgil Williams & Dee Rees

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Big Sick (-) Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanijani

Get Out (-) Jordan Peele

Lady Bird (-) Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread (-) Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water (-) Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (-) Martin McDonagh

BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Breadwinner

Coco

The LEGO Batman Movie

Loving Vincent

Your Name

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

City of Ghosts

Ex Libris: New York Public Library

Faces Places

Jane

Kedi

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

A Fantastic Woman

Loveless

Raw

The Square

BEST ART DIRECTION

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

BEST EDITING

Baby Driver (-) Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss

Call Me By Your Name (-) Walter Fasano

Dunkirk (-) Lee Smith

The Florida Project (-) Sean Baker

Get Out (-) Gregory Plotkin

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Blade Runner 2049 (-) Benjamin Walifisch & Hans Zimmer

Dunkirk (-) Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread (-) Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water (-) Alexandre Desplat

War For the Planet of the Apes (-) Michael Giacchino

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Blade Runner 2049 (-) Roger Deakins

Dunkirk (-) Hoyte Van Hoyteme

The Florida Project (-) Alexis Zabe

Mudbound (-) Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water (-) Dan Laustsen

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Dafne Keen, Logan

Jessie Pinnick, Princess Cyd

Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project

Florence Pugh, Lady Macbeth

Bria Vinaite, The Florida Project

MOST PROMISING FILMMAKER

Kogonada, Columbus

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

John Carroll Lynch, Lucky

Julia Ducournau, Raw