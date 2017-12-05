Cinemark Takes Aim at Movie Pass with Monthly Subscription Service, Movie Club

For $8.99-a-month, Movie Club subscribers will receive one movie ticket per month plus discounts on additional tickets and concessions.

Texas-based movie theater chain Cinemark has launched a monthly plan offering users one movie ticker per month for a fee of $8.99. If a user does not use their ticket that month, the credit rolls over into the next month. Members can also buy additional tickets for $8.99 and a 20 percent discount on food and drinks. Dubbed Movie Club, the program is the first to directly compete with New York start-up Movie Pass, which offers unlimited movie tickets at select theaters for $9.95 a month.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Cinemark USA is the third-largest movie chain in the country, owning nearly 350 theaters in the U.S. and 200 in Latin America.

Despite experiencing a decline in attendance over the last decade, cinemas have resisted offering discount tickets until now. Speaking to the L.A. Times, Cinemark chief executive Mark Zoradi said he is not targeting regular moviegoers with the new service, but rather hopes to entice people who only go to the movies three to four times a year to increase attendance to six times a year.

“Our goal was really simple. It was to increase attendance and remove all of the pain points around it,” Zoradi said. “It helps us, our studio partners and the overall business.”