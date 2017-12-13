‘The 15:17 to Paris’ Trailer: Clint Eastwood’s Latest Celebrates Heroes by Casting Them

Following 2016's "Sully," Eastwood once again tells a story of real-life heroes. Only this time, they're in the movie.

If anyone knows how difficult actors can be, it’s Clint Eastwood. Maybe that’s why he chose to cast non-actors in his latest directorial effort, “The 15:17 to Paris,” which recently released a dramatic new trailer worthy of its clunky title. Returning to ground he found fertile in 2016’s “Sully,” Eastwood depicts the true story of passengers on a French train who overtook an armed terrorist in 2015, preventing a potential mass shooting. Eastwood cast many of the real passengers to play themselves in the movie, including three Americans: Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone.

In the trailer, the three off-duty soldier are joking around about European Coke cans when they suddenly hear shots fired. Filmed in dramatic slow motion, passengers run down the aisles as the butt of a rifle dangles menacingly from an anonymous hand. The trailer then jumps to scenes of the Americans’ military training, childhoods, and conversations pondering life’s greater purpose.

Supporting the newly minted actors are Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, Ray Corasani, PJ Byrne, Tony Hale, and Thomas Lennon. Warner Bros. will release “The 15:17 to Paris” on February 9, 2018.

Watch the trailer below: