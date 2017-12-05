Danny Masterson Fired From Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ Amid Rape and Assault Allegations

The actor was currently in the middle of filming the Netflix comedy's third season.

Update (December 5): Masterson has issued the following statement in reaction to being fired from “The Ranch” amid rape and sexual assault allegations:

I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of “The Ranch.” From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.

Earlier: Danny Masterson has been fired from Netflix’s comedy series “The Ranch,” in which he stars opposite his former “That ’70s Show” cast member Ashton Kutcher. The decision comes amid multiple rape and sexual assault allegations made against Masterson that date back to the early 2000s. The actor was currently in the middle of filming the 20-episode third season of “The Ranch,” but he will be removed from set and written out of the show immediately.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,'” the streaming giant said in an official statement. “[Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Masterson was accused of rape in 2004 when one of his accusers filed a police report for an alleged assault that occurred in 2003. The case did not move forward. The Los Angeles Police Department announced in March that it was launching an investigation after three women came forward to accuse Masterson of sexual assault in the early 2000s. The allegations against Masterson have resurfaced in recent weeks as actors such as fellow Netflix star Kevin Spacey have been accused of harassment and assault.

“The Ranch” returns for its second half of Season 2 on December 15, and Netflix is expected to air the episodes with Masterson starring in them. The first 10 episodes of Season 3 have been completed and will air with the actor present. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 3 will be filmed without him.