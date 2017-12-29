Darren Aronofsky Says He’s ‘Traumatized’ by ‘mother!’ and Just Wants to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Now

Also: "Game of Thrones," "The Deuce," and even "Naked and Afraid XL."

It isn’t easy making the most divisive movie of the year. Just ask Darren Aronofsky, whose “mother!” has polarized critics and audiences alike since premiering in Venice a few months ago — and left the writer/director “traumatized” by the whole experience. During an appearance on IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast, Aronofsky revealed that he doesn’t “want to do anything right now” other than catch up on TV.

“I don’t want to do anything right now. I want to chill out and relax and let it settle,” he said. “The way we finished this movie it was such a rush because the studio pulled our release date by a month, they wanted us to go to the festivals and come out big and see what’d happen and I was all game, but it just meant that I’d been working 20-hour days for a month. I didn’t have a summer. All of August was 20-hour days, literally seven days a week for five weeks. That was August. We finished. I had maybe a day or two off and I had to go get a suit for Venice. It was insane.”

As for what’s next, don’t expect him to get back to work immediately. “I’m a little traumatized by the whole thing and I just want to relax for a little bit and catch up on ‘Rick and Morty’ season three and ‘Game of Thrones’ season seven and ‘The Deuce’ is coming out, so I got a lot of relaxing to do,” Aronofsky added. “Never mind, ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season three.”

Listen to the full interview below.



Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to the Filmmaker Toolkit Podcast