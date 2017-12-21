David Ayer Embraces Extremely Negative ‘Bright’ Reviews: ‘Highest Compliment Is a Strong Reaction’

The director is seeing the glass half full when it comes to critics bashing his Netflix tentpole.

David Ayer knows a thing or two about getting extremely negative reviews after the critical bashing “Suicide Squad” received, so it’s no wonder he’s choosing to remain optimistic in the face of an equally-grueling reaction to his latest movie, the Netflix tentpole “Bright.” After IndieWire’s David Ehrlich gave the movie an “F” review, calling it the single worst movie of 2017, Ayer responded positively on Twitter.

“This is going on my fridge. Highest compliment is a strong reaction either way,” Ayer wrote about the highly critical review. “This is a fucking epic review. It’s a big fun movie…Every movie is a labor of love for me. I’ve never chased the audience, and I know my work can be polarizing. I’ve lived a crazy [life] and I guess my movies reflect that.”

This is going on my fridge. Highest compliment is a strong reaction either way. This is a f*cking epic review. It’s a big fun movie. You can sure string words together Mr. Erlich. I’d love to read any script you’ve written. — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) December 21, 2017

I really appreciate that. Every movie is a labor of love for me. I’ve never chased the audience, and I know my work can be polarizing. I’ve lived a crazy love and I guess my movies reflect that. https://t.co/YZBp2DwKlO — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) December 21, 2017

In his review, Ehrlich said that “Bright” isn’t just the worst film of 2017 but it could also be responsible for what ends up being the worst films in future years: “If this gambit pays off — if Netflix fortifies their assault on the theatrical experience by internally developing blockbuster-sized movies that are even semi-consciously optimized for disinterested audiences — then it’s hard to imagine how dark the future of feature-length filmmaking might be.”

Ehrlich has not been the only critic to react negatively to “Bright.” The film currently has a 32% on Rotten Tomatoes after 19 reviews. Netflix has already announced a sequel to “Bright” is on the way. The film is available to stream on Netflix starting December 22.

