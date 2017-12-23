David Ayer Reflects on Negative ‘Suicide Squad’ Reviews: ‘I Got My Throat Cut’

"Bright" hasn't fared much better with critics.

Most filmmakers claim not to read reviews. David Ayer isn’t most filmmakers, however, and the “Bright” director has been candid about the poor reception to both his new Netflix thriller starring Will Smith and last year’s “Suicide Squad.” Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Ayer goes so far as to say that the reviews of his supervillain drama were like getting his “throat cut.”

“It was shit Yeah, it was shit reviews. I got my throat cut,” he says, adding that “Suicide Squad” was a “super polarizing movie. Incredibly polarizing.” So much so, in fact, that it affected his approach to “Bright”: “It’s like going to the boxing ring and getting knocked out is how it felt. And I had to go into the ring again. And directing is a confidence game, because you’re selling everyone on something that only exists in your head,” he adds.

“The actors have to feel that confidence to trust that you know what you’re doing, and so does your crew. As a director, you set the tone. Really, it’s coming off that movie, I understood the pitfalls, I understood the dangers, I knew where the alligators hide, you know? And so I made damn sure I didn’t repeat any mistakes.”

This isn’t the only time Ayer has reacted to reviews. In response to IndieWire’s take on “Bright,” which singled out the film as 2017’s worst, he took to Twitter with a surprising response: “This is going on my fridge. Highest compliment is a strong reaction either way. This is a f*cking epic review. It’s a big fun movie. You can sure string words together Mr. Erlich. I’d love to read any script you’ve written.”