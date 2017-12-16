Back to IndieWire

David Boreanaz, Primetime’s Most Valuable Player, Has Another Hit With ‘SEAL Team’ — Ratings Watch

The actor is on the road to a three-peat following "Angel" and '"Bones." Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Dec. 10, 2017.

David Boreanaz, “SEAL Team”

CBS

David Boreanaz is once again proving his primetime power. Fresh off a 12-season run on the Fox staple “Bones,” Boreanaz didn’t miss a beat: His new CBS drama, “SEAL Team,” has already been given a full 22-episode first season order, and is shoo-in for a sophomore renewal.

Not many performers can brag about starring in back-to-back-to-back hits, which makes Boreanaz a TV heavy hitter on par with stars like Ted Danson and William Shatner — the rare stars who have enjoyed multiple hits on unrelated shows. Boreanaz, of course, top-lined the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” spinoff “Angel” for several years (and 110 episodes) before moving on to 246 episodes of “Bones.”

“SEAL Team” stars Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the leader of the Tier One team, a group deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. The show has been consistently making the top 25 ratings among both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

“David Boreanaz is a star, he’s worked in every show he’s ever done on TV,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in May while unveiling CBS’ fall 2017 schedule.

In other ratings news, History’s “Knightfall” premiered Dec. 6 with an audience of more than 3.0 million Total Viewers based on Live+3 viewing (+71% over Live+SD). It currently ranks in the top 5 cable drama launches in 2017 among Total Viewers in L+3. Syfy’s “Happy!” debuted on Dec. 6 to 1.7 million viewers. Both shows averaged a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

Returning hits with season premieres included Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” (2.1 million viewers) and “Top Chef” (1.9 million).

Meanwhile, the eleventh week of the season (Dec. 4-10) saw MTV’s “Floribama Shore” and “Teen Mom OG” both make it on to Xfinity’s video on demand list.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Dec. 10, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Ravens NBC 

5.4

5.4

2

The Walking Dead AMC

5.1

3.4

3

NFL Thursday Night Football: Falcons vs. Saints NBC/NFL Network

  4.3

4.3

4

The Big Bang Theory CBS

4.1

2.8

5

NFL Monday Night Football: Steelers vs. Bengals ESPN

3.5

3.5

6

Young Sheldon CBS

3.0

2.2

7

The Good Doctor ABC

2.9

1.6

8

Will & Grace NBC

2.7

1.8

9

Empire Fox

2.6

1.8

tie

Modern Family ABC 

2.6

1.7

11

The Simpsons Fox

2.5

2.3

12

Survivor CBS 

2.4

1.8

13

The Voice (Monday) NBC

2.1

1.8

14

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

2.0

1.8

tie

Chicago PD NBC

2.0

1.2

16

The Goldbergs ABC

1.9

1.5

tie

Law & Order: SVU NBC

1.9

1.3

18

American Housewife ABC

1.8

1.2

tie

Talking Dead AMC

1.8

1.4

tie

Mom CBS

1.8

1.4

tie

Chicago Med NBC

1.8

1.2

22

Bob’s Burgers Fox

1.7

1.4

tie

Star Fox

1.7

1.2

tie

Criminal Minds CBS

1.7

0.9

25

The Orville Fox

1.6

0.9

tie

Family Guy Fox

1.6

1.2

tie

The Middle ABC

1.6

1.2

tie

SEAL Team CBS

1.6

1.1

tie

S.W.A.T. CBS

1.6

0.9

tie

Hawaii Five-0 CBS

1.6

1.1

tie

Superstore NBC

1.6

1.1
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Jim Parsons Mayim Bialik

“The Big Bang Theory”

Monty Brinton/CBS

Total viewers ranker, week ending Dec. 10, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

The Big Bang Theory CBS 

18.27

14.41

2

NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Ravens NBC

17.34

17.21

3

Young Sheldon CBS

  15.46

12.50

4

NFL Thursday Night Football: Falcons vs. Saints NBC/NFL Network

14.71

14.61

5

The Good Doctor ABC

  14.19

9.04

6

Blue Bloods CBS

12.86

9.40

7

The Walking Dead AMC

11.51

7.90

8

Hawaii Five-0 CBS

11.48

9.07

9

NFL Monday Night Football: Steelers vs. Bengals ESPN

10.97

10.91

10

The Voice (Monday) NBC

10.96

9.87 

11

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

10.94

10.00

12

Survivor CBS

10.69

8.97

13

Mom CBS 

10.46

8.78
 tie

60 Minutes CBS

10.46

10.00

15

Chicago PD NBC

9.93

6.52

16

NCIS: Los Angeles CBS

9.83

7.53

17

Will & Grace NBC

9.56

7.19

18

Chicago Med NBC

9.50

6.62

19

SEAL Team CBS

9.25

6.90

20

S.W.A.T. CBS

9.02

6.26

21

Madam Secretary CBS

9.01

6.46

22

NCIS CBS 

8.77

8.42

23

Criminal Minds CBS 

8.61

5.34

24

MacGyver CBS 

8.55

7.21

25

Law & Order: SVU NBC

8.23

6.18
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

“Floribama Shore”

MTV

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Dec. 4-10, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

The Good Doctor

ABC

2

Vikings

History

3

Shameless

  Showtime

4

Game of Thrones

HBO

5

This Is Us

  NBC

6

The Walking Dead

AMC

7

Outlander

  Starz

8

Curb Your Enthusiasm

HBO

9

Will & Grace

NBC

10

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

11

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

12

Empire

Fox

13

Teen Mom OG

MTV

14

Chrisley Knows Best

USA

15

Floribama Shore

MTV

16

Young Sheldon

CBS

17

  Family Guy

Fox/Adult Swim

18

S.W.A.T.

CBS

19

The Voice

NBC

20

The Orville

Fox

