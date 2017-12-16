David Boreanaz, Primetime’s Most Valuable Player, Has Another Hit With ‘SEAL Team’ — Ratings Watch

The actor is on the road to a three-peat following "Angel" and '"Bones." Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Dec. 10, 2017.

David Boreanaz is once again proving his primetime power. Fresh off a 12-season run on the Fox staple “Bones,” Boreanaz didn’t miss a beat: His new CBS drama, “SEAL Team,” has already been given a full 22-episode first season order, and is shoo-in for a sophomore renewal.

Not many performers can brag about starring in back-to-back-to-back hits, which makes Boreanaz a TV heavy hitter on par with stars like Ted Danson and William Shatner — the rare stars who have enjoyed multiple hits on unrelated shows. Boreanaz, of course, top-lined the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” spinoff “Angel” for several years (and 110 episodes) before moving on to 246 episodes of “Bones.”

“SEAL Team” stars Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the leader of the Tier One team, a group deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. The show has been consistently making the top 25 ratings among both adults 18-49 and total viewers.

“David Boreanaz is a star, he’s worked in every show he’s ever done on TV,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in May while unveiling CBS’ fall 2017 schedule.

In other ratings news, History’s “Knightfall” premiered Dec. 6 with an audience of more than 3.0 million Total Viewers based on Live+3 viewing (+71% over Live+SD). It currently ranks in the top 5 cable drama launches in 2017 among Total Viewers in L+3. Syfy’s “Happy!” debuted on Dec. 6 to 1.7 million viewers. Both shows averaged a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

Returning hits with season premieres included Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” (2.1 million viewers) and “Top Chef” (1.9 million).

Meanwhile, the eleventh week of the season (Dec. 4-10) saw MTV’s “Floribama Shore” and “Teen Mom OG” both make it on to Xfinity’s video on demand list.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Dec. 10, 2017:

Total viewers ranker, week ending Dec. 10, 2017:

17.34 17.21 3 Young Sheldon CBS 15.46 12.50 4 NFL Thursday Night Football: Falcons vs. Saints NBC/NFL Network 14.71 14.61 5 The Good Doctor ABC 14.19 9.04 6 Blue Bloods CBS

12.86 9.40 7 The Walking Dead AMC 11.51 7.90 8 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 11.48 9.07 9 NFL Monday Night Football: Steelers vs. Bengals ESPN 10.97 10.91 10 The Voice (Monday) NBC 10.96 9.87 11 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 10.94 10.00 12 Survivor CBS 10.69 8.97 13 Mom CBS 10.46 8.78 tie 60 Minutes CBS 10.46 10.00 15 Chicago PD NBC 9.93 6.52 16 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 9.83 7.53 17 Will & Grace NBC 9.56 7.19 18 Chicago Med NBC 9.50 6.62 19 SEAL Team CBS 9.25 6.90 20 S.W.A.T. CBS 9.02 6.26 21 Madam Secretary CBS 9.01 6.46 22 NCIS CBS 8.77 8.42 23 Criminal Minds CBS 8.61 5.34 24 MacGyver CBS 8.55 7.21 25 Law & Order: SVU NBC 8.23 6.18

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Dec. 4-10, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 The Good Doctor ABC 2 Vikings History 3 Shameless Showtime 4 Game of Thrones HBO 5 This Is Us NBC 6 The Walking Dead AMC 7 Outlander Starz 8 Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO 9 Will & Grace NBC 10 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 11 The Big Bang Theory CBS 12 Empire Fox 13 Teen Mom OG MTV 14 Chrisley Knows Best USA 15 Floribama Shore MTV 16 Young Sheldon CBS 17 Family Guy Fox/Adult Swim 18 S.W.A.T. CBS 19 The Voice NBC 20 The Orville Fox

