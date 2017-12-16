David Boreanaz, Primetime’s Most Valuable Player, Has Another Hit With ‘SEAL Team’ — Ratings Watch

David Boreanaz is once again proving his primetime power. Fresh off a 12-season run on the Fox staple “Bones,” Boreanaz didn’t miss a beat: His new CBS drama, “SEAL Team,” has already been given a full 22-episode first season order, and is shoo-in for a sophomore renewal.
Not many performers can brag about starring in back-to-back-to-back hits, which makes Boreanaz a TV heavy hitter on par with stars like Ted Danson and William Shatner — the rare stars who have enjoyed multiple hits on unrelated shows. Boreanaz, of course, top-lined the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” spinoff “Angel” for several years (and 110 episodes) before moving on to 246 episodes of “Bones.”
“SEAL Team” stars Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, the leader of the Tier One team, a group deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. The show has been consistently making the top 25 ratings among both adults 18-49 and total viewers.
“David Boreanaz is a star, he’s worked in every show he’s ever done on TV,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in May while unveiling CBS’ fall 2017 schedule.
In other ratings news, History’s “Knightfall” premiered Dec. 6 with an audience of more than 3.0 million Total Viewers based on Live+3 viewing (+71% over Live+SD). It currently ranks in the top 5 cable drama launches in 2017 among Total Viewers in L+3. Syfy’s “Happy!” debuted on Dec. 6 to 1.7 million viewers. Both shows averaged a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.
Returning hits with season premieres included Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” (2.1 million viewers) and “Top Chef” (1.9 million).
Meanwhile, the eleventh week of the season (Dec. 4-10) saw MTV’s “Floribama Shore” and “Teen Mom OG” both make it on to Xfinity’s video on demand list.
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Dec. 10, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Ravens NBC
|
5.4
|
5.4
|
2
|
The Walking Dead AMC
|
5.1
|
3.4
|
3
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Falcons vs. Saints NBC/NFL Network
|4.3
|
4.3
|
4
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
4.1
|
2.8
|
5
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Steelers vs. Bengals ESPN
|
3.5
|
3.5
|
6
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
3.0
|
2.2
|
7
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
2.9
|
1.6
|
8
|
Will & Grace NBC
|
2.7
|
1.8
|
9
|
Empire Fox
|
2.6
|
1.8
|
tie
|
Modern Family ABC
|
2.6
|
1.7
|
11
|
The Simpsons Fox
|
2.5
|
2.3
|
12
|
Survivor CBS
|
2.4
|
1.8
|
13
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
2.1
|
1.8
|
14
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
tie
|
Chicago PD NBC
|
2.0
|
1.2
|
16
|
The Goldbergs ABC
|
1.9
|
1.5
|
tie
|
Law & Order: SVU NBC
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
18
|
American Housewife ABC
|
1.8
|
1.2
|
tie
|
Talking Dead AMC
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
tie
|
Mom CBS
|
1.8
|
1.4
|
tie
|
Chicago Med NBC
|
1.8
|
1.2
|
22
|
Bob’s Burgers Fox
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
tie
|
Star Fox
|
1.7
|
1.2
|
tie
|
Criminal Minds CBS
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
25
|
The Orville Fox
|
1.6
|
0.9
|
tie
|
Family Guy Fox
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
tie
|
The Middle ABC
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
tie
|
SEAL Team CBS
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
tie
|
S.W.A.T. CBS
|
1.6
|
0.9
|
tie
|
Hawaii Five-0 CBS
|
1.6
|
1.1
|
tie
|
Superstore NBC
|
1.6
|
1.1
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Monty Brinton/CBS
Total viewers ranker, week ending Dec. 10, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
18.27
|
14.41
|
2
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Ravens NBC
|
17.34
|
17.21
|
3
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|15.46
|
12.50
|
4
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Falcons vs. Saints NBC/NFL Network
|
14.71
|
14.61
|
5
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|14.19
|
9.04
|
6
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|
12.86
|
9.40
|
7
|
The Walking Dead AMC
|
11.51
|
7.90
|
8
|
Hawaii Five-0 CBS
|
11.48
|
9.07
|
9
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Steelers vs. Bengals ESPN
|
10.97
|
10.91
|
10
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
10.96
|
9.87
|
11
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
10.94
|
10.00
|
12
|
Survivor CBS
|
10.69
|
8.97
|
13
|
Mom CBS
|
10.46
|
8.78
|tie
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
10.46
|
10.00
|
15
|
Chicago PD NBC
|
9.93
|
6.52
|
16
|
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
|
9.83
|
7.53
|
17
|
Will & Grace NBC
|
9.56
|
7.19
|
18
|
Chicago Med NBC
|
9.50
|
6.62
|
19
|
SEAL Team CBS
|
9.25
|
6.90
|
20
|
S.W.A.T. CBS
|
9.02
|
6.26
|
21
|
Madam Secretary CBS
|
9.01
|
6.46
|
22
|
NCIS CBS
|
8.77
|
8.42
|
23
|
Criminal Minds CBS
|
8.61
|
5.34
|
24
|
MacGyver CBS
|
8.55
|
7.21
|
25
|
Law & Order: SVU NBC
|
8.23
|
6.18
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
MTV
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Dec. 4-10, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
The Good Doctor
|
ABC
|
2
|
Vikings
|
History
|
3
|
Shameless
|Showtime
|
4
|
Game of Thrones
|
HBO
|
5
|
This Is Us
|NBC
|
6
|
The Walking Dead
|
AMC
|
7
|
Outlander
|Starz
|
8
|
Curb Your Enthusiasm
|
HBO
|
9
|
Will & Grace
|
NBC
|
10
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox/FXX
|
11
|
The Big Bang Theory
|
CBS
|
12
|
Empire
|
Fox
|
13
|
Teen Mom OG
|
MTV
|
14
|
Chrisley Knows Best
|
USA
|
15
|
Floribama Shore
|
MTV
|
16
|
Young Sheldon
|
CBS
|
17
|Family Guy
|
Fox/Adult Swim
|
18
|
S.W.A.T.
|
CBS
|
19
|
The Voice
|
NBC
|
20
|
The Orville
|
Fox
