Dave Chappelle Says ‘Poor Whites’ Are His ‘Least Favorite’ Because They Got Trump Elected President

Chappelle is going to raise a few eyebrows once again in his new Netflix special, "Equanimity, " available to stream December 31.

Dave Chappelle’s comedy specials always cause some controversy, and the comedian’s latest for Netflix, “Equanimity,” should be no exception. The streaming giant has released a new clip from the upcoming special in which Chappelle blames “poor whites” for getting Donald Trump elected President, referring to them as his “least favorite” people.

“I’ve never had a problem with white people ever in my life, but, full disclosure, poor whites are my least favorite,” Chappelle says in the clip below. “We’ve got a lot of trouble out of them.”

Chappelle jokes he had never seen more “poor whites” up close in his life than when he went to go vote on Election Day 2016. To his surprise, however, he didn’t see “one deplorable face in that group.”

“I felt sorry for them,” he said. “I know the game now. I know that rich people call poor white people ‘trash.’ And the only reason I know that is I made so much money last year that the rich whites told me they say it at a cocktail party. I stood in line with them like all Americans are required to do in a democracy, nobody skips the line to vote… and I listened to them. I listened to them say naive poor white people things: ‘Donald Trump is going to go to Washington and he’s gonna fight for us.’ I’m standing there thinking, ‘you dumb motherf–ker … you are poor. He’s fighting for me!”

Chappelle hasn’t hid his anti-Trump sentiments in the past. The comedian made headlines in August for bashing the President during a show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The show took place after the white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia. Chappelle told the crowd, “Fuck Donald Trump.”

“Equanimity” is Chappelle’s third comedy special for Netflix as part of his reported $60 million deal. The special will be available to stream beginning December 31. Watch the clip below.