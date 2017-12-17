David Lynch Reacts to Hollywood Sexual Harassment By Evoking the Golden Rule

The "Twin Peaks" visionary wants you to treat others how you want to be treated.

David Lynch recently visited the Ukraine capital of Kiev for the launch of his new charity organization, the David Lynch Foundation in Eastern Europe, and reporters attending the event couldn’t help but ask the lauded director about Hollywood’s sexual harassment and abuse issue.

“Sexual harassment is the new topic of the day. Harvey Weinstein started this thing and it’s like an avalanche,” Lynch told the press. “Now everybody and his little brother are talking about sexual harassment.”

Lynch then evoked the golden rule for a simple solution of how to end harassment: Treat others the way you want to be treated. The director noted that we are judged by how we treat our fellow man, and learning how to treat others starts with deciding how you want to be treated yourself.

“We are supposedly judged by how we treat our fellow man,” he said. “In a perfect world, if you’re about to do something to someone, you should think, ‘Would I like this same thing to be done to me?’ If the answer is no, then that’s not a good thing to do, If the answer is ‘yes I’d like that very much,’ then that’s a good thing to do. That works for all avenues of life.”

Lynch recently wrapped up the lauded “Twin Peaks: The Return” limited series on Showtime. The 18-episode event was recently named one of IndieWire’s best television series of 2017.

