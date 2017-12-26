‘Doctor Who’ Finally Introduces the First Female Doctor as Jodie Whittaker Debuts — Watch

The first female Doctor made her debut during the "Twice Upon a Time" Christmas special.

It’s about damn time. The final minutes of the “Doctor Who” Christmas special “Twice Upon a Time” finally shattered the glass ceiling for the long-running BBC series. For the first time in the franchise’s history, the Doctor regenerated into a woman as the world was introduced to Jodie Whittaker’s thirteenth Doctor.

Whittaker appeared in the final minutes of “Twice Upon a Time,” right after Peter Capaldi took his final bow after playing the character for the last four years. “Oh, brilliant,” Whitaker mutters before being thrown into space. The special ended with a very exciting text: “To be continued.”

Whittaker will be leading the show’s eleventh season, which will also see Chris Chibnall step into the roles of executive producer and head writer. Watch Whitaker’s debut in the video below.