‘Doctor Who: Twice Upon A Time’ Trailer: Peter Capaldi Says Goodbye in Epic Christmas Special

The very first Doctor meets the twelfth Doctor in the "Doctor Who" Christmas special to end all "Doctor Who" Christmas specials.

“Doctor Who” fans are getting the ultimate Christmas present when this year’s Christmas special debuts on December 25. The special, entitled “Twice Upon a Time,” is bringing together Peter Capaldi’s current Doctor and David Bradley’s first Doctor for a “Doctor Who” Christmas special that will surely set the bar for all “Doctor Who” Christmas specials.

“Twice Upon a Time” will be extra notable for marking the final episode of Peter Capaldi’s run as the 12th Doctor. When “Doctor Who” returns for another season following the Christmas special, Jodie Whittaker will be starring in the lead role as the first female Doctor in franchise history.

BBC will honor Capaldi’s run with a special titled “Doctor Who: Farewell to Peter Capaldi,” which will air immediately following the Christmas special. Watch the trailer for “Twice Upon a Time” below.