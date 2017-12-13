Back to IndieWire

Doug Jones: ‘Twin Peaks’ Fans Celebrate the Democrat’s Upset Win in Alabama With Dougie Jones Gifs

say helloooo-oooo to the newest member of Congress.

2 hours ago

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Kyle MacLachlan, “Twin Peaks”

Showtime

Helloooo-oooo! Doug Jones pulled off an upset win last night, becoming Alabama’s first Democratic senator in more than 20 years in the process. “Twin Peaks” fans, well aware that the newest member of Congress (almost) shares a name with one of Kyle MacLachlan’s many incarnations on “The Return,” celebrated with an appropriate smattering of gifs, memes, and other jokes.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

ad