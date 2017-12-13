Doug Jones: ‘Twin Peaks’ Fans Celebrate the Democrat’s Upset Win in Alabama With Dougie Jones Gifs

Helloooo-oooo! Doug Jones pulled off an upset win last night, becoming Alabama’s first Democratic senator in more than 20 years in the process. “Twin Peaks” fans, well aware that the newest member of Congress (almost) shares a name with one of Kyle MacLachlan’s many incarnations on “The Return,” celebrated with an appropriate smattering of gifs, memes, and other jokes.
me: stop using fictional characters to explain politics! trump is not lord dumbledore!
also me: dougie jones..mr jackpots…THANK YOU for blessing your brother doug jones & helping him win this election
There can be no doubt: Dougie Jones is Mr. Jackpots. pic.twitter.com/jEUO1Z8FaW
In retrospect it was all over when Dougie Jones saw the red curtains from the Black Lodge over the voting booth
I know Twin Peaks ’17 was weird & not wildly popular but it’s IMPORTANT that the whole story was about a nice guy named Dougie Jones who defeated a demon who raped teenagers.
Is there nothing Dougie Jones can’t do? pic.twitter.com/S4GYNttjGM
WELCOME TO THE SENATE, DOUGIE JONES! pic.twitter.com/pRTVGxIj6k
Congrats Dougie Jones! You look just as surprised as the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/nC6tHwnQWB
DOUGIE JONES!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FU14UwZkS8
