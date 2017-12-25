‘Dunkirk’ Video Essay Compares Christopher Nolan’s Film to Real WWII Archival Footage — Watch

"Dunkirk" is all the more impressive when you watch it side-by-side with actual war footage.

Christopher Nolan is such a meticulous and detailed filmmaker that it shouldn’t come as a surprise to find out just how accurate “Dunkirk” is when compared to actual archival images from the real event. A new video essay from Vimeo user Titouan Ropert puts footage from Nolan’s movie and the real battle side by side to prove just how amazing “Dunkirk” recreates history.

“Dunkirk” is currently in the Oscar race, with Nolan widely expected to earn his first Oscar nomination for Best Director. The film was recently named Rotten Tomatoes’s third best reviewed film of 2017 and landed on the National Board of Review’s list of the year’s top films.

If anything, the comparison video below proves “Dunkirk” should be a no-brainer when it comes to landing Best Costume Design and Best Production Design Oscar nominations.

