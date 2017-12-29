‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Darkest Hour’ Mashup Trailer Proves That the Two Movies Go Together on Land, Sea, and Air — Watch

We will never surrender...but we will watch this double feature.

As you may have noticed, “Dunkirk” and “Darkest Hour” bear a few key resemblances to one another. Christopher Nolan’s experiential thriller and Joe Wright’s biopic both focus on the Dunkirk evacuation, a pivotal event during World War II that saw hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers safely make their way from the beaches of France back to England.

To celebrate and lightly poke fun at those similarities, one brave YouTube user has made a mashup trailer. Watch it below if you’re into that sort of thing.

“There are 400,000 men on this beach,” Kenneth Branagh announces in “Dunkirk” just before Gary Oldman, as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour,” proclaims that “we are in the preliminary stage of one of the greatest battles in history.” Then one of his advisors reports on just how grave the situation has become — “We are looking at a collapse of Western Europe in the next few days,” he informs the Prime Minister — over footage of soldiers waiting to be rescued and brought back home in “Dunkirk.”

It’s probably just a matter of time before someone programs these two films as a double feature. Until then, this cleverly edited trailer will have to suffice.