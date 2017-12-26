Dustin Diamond Plays A Brutally Murdered Harvey Weinstein in TENLo Music Video — Watch

The rock band's music video for the song "Kill All the Things" flips the switch on Harvey Weinstein.

Rock band TENlo has released the new music video for their song “Kill All the Things,” and it features Dustin Diamond as Harvey Weinstein. The video, directed by Joshua Mendez, flips the switch on Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by more than 90 women.

Many of the allegations against Weinstein claim the former studio head lured women to his hotel room under the guise of a business meeting. When the women arrived, Weinstein would allegedly ask for massages or for the women to watch him shower, among other inappropriate behavior. The “Kill All the Things” video reverses the story as Weinstein is lured to a hotel room by a woman.

What goes down in the hotel room leaves Weinstein brutally murdered. You can find out for yourself what goes down by watching the music video below.

