Dustin Hoffman Accusers Speak Out in Powerful Interview: ‘He Was Abusive and He Was a Bully’ — Watch

Three women sat down with NBC News to share their experiences of sexual harassment or assault at the hands of Dustin Hoffman.

The three different women who have gone on the record to accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual assault gave their first television interview to “NBC Nightly News.” Anna Graham Hunter, Cori Thomas and Kathryn Rossetter spoke candidly to Cynthia McFadden about their ordeals, some occurring when they were just teenagers. “It eroded my self-confidence and my dignity,” said Rossetter, who starred alongside Hoffman in a 1983 Broadway production of “Death of a Salesman.” “It was humiliating and demeaning… He robbed me of the joy of that experience.”

Hoffmann would fondle her every night backstage before one of Rossetter’s biggest scenes, the actress recently told The Hollywood Reporter. One night, she said, he digitally penetrated her without her consent.

Thomas, a playwright, said the actor exposed himself to her when she was just 16. At the time, she was friends with his daughter and the three had spent a day in the city together.

Hunter, the first to go on the record, was 17 when Hoffmann made her massage his feet and made a lewd comment during a breakfast order.

All three women became emotional recalling the abuse they suffered at he hands of the actor. Rossetter summed up the painful inner conflict she experienced when she was asked about Hoffmann: “People go, ‘How is it to work with Dustin?’ And I tell the half-truth, which is, as an actor working with him, I owe him everything. I learned so much. And then I would stop and there would always be a knot in my stomach about what the real truth was, which is he was abusive and he was a bully.”

Watch the powerful interview below:

