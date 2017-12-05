‘Baby Driver’: Edgar Wright Doesn’t Want Kevin Spacey’s Actions to Tarnish Crew’s Great Work

Wright directed Spacey in "Baby Driver," which became his biggest grosser in the U.S. over the summer.

Edgar Wright earned some of the best reviews of his career with “Baby Driver,” which became his top-grossing film in the U.S. this summer and was recently named one of the best films of 2017 by the National Board of Review. Wright worked with Kevin Spacey on the film, but he hasn’t commented on the sexual harassment and abuse allegations the actor is facing until now. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director says he remains proud of his film despite being “troubled” and “distressed” over the accusations.

“The truth of it is that I only had a professional experience with him and I wasn’t aware of any misconduct during production,” Wright told EW. “I’m as troubled and distressed as I’m sure you are by the accounts that have come out in the last five weeks. All I can really do is offer my support to the victims that have come forward and be aggrieved on their behalf.”

Wright acknowledged that “hundreds of other cast and crew members” worked on “Baby Driver,” and all he hopes for is that the harassment and abuse allegations against Spacey don’t end up “tarnishing” the great work made by so many other talented individuals.

“I want to stress that hundreds of other cast and crew members worked on this movie and they contributed truly great work to this production. I remain very proud of the finished film and I remain very proud of their tireless efforts,” Wright said. “I don’t want to appear insensitive in any way, but I really have to celebrate the incredible work of my cast and crew. I would be nothing without them and I don’t want them to be tarnished by the private actions of one person.”

The director is currently developing a sequel to his smash hit, which starred Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver forced to carry out one last bank heist. Spacey played kingpin Doc, the leader of the film’s central group of bank robbers.