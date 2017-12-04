‘Eternal Sunshine of the Trumpless Mind’ Will Help Erase Your Memories About the President — Watch

Michel Gondry's classic science-fiction romance gets a very relevant update.

Anyone who is desperately looking to forget about President Trump and all the bad memories he has created over the last year and change definitely won’t want to miss “Eternal Sunshine of the Trumpless Mind.” Funny Or Die’s spin on Michel Gondry’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” finds Jim Carrey’s Joel Barish turning to the scientists at Lacuna, Inc. to help him forget all about President Trump.

Although Gondry’s science-fiction romance never received a sequel, Anonymous Content announced over a year ago it would be developing a television adaptation of the film. Steve Golin, producer of the 2004 film, is attached to the project with studio Universal Cable Productions.

“Eternal Sunshine of the Trumpless Mind” fixes original footage from Gondry’s film with news footage of Trump’s infamous behavior over the last year. Watch the parody in the video below.