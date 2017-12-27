‘Euphoria’ Trailer: Alicia Vikander and Eva Green Are Troubled Sisters in a Lush Near-Future Drama

In Vikander's third film with Swedish filmmaker Lisa Langseth, two estranged sisters take an ominous trip to a secluded mansion.

As the most prominent Swedish actress in Hollywood today, it stands to reason that Alicia Vikander would want to support talented Swedish filmmakers, especially ones close to her heart. Long before “Ex Machina” made her a household name, Vikander starred in two films from Swedish director Lisa Langseth, “Pure” (2010) and “Hotell” (2013). Now, Vikander is producing as well as starring (opposite Eva Green) in Langseth’s English-language debut, the ominous and lush “Euphoria.” In the newly released first trailer, full of lush greenery and ominous tensions, “Euphoria” could be a stunner.

Also starring the inimitable Charlotte Rampling, “Euphoria” stars Vikander and Green as estranged sisters on a mysterious trip through the European countryside. When they arrive at the sun-soaked country manor house, the true purpose of the rip slowly begins to dawn on Ines (Vikander). Set in the near future, Rampling is as an omnipotent presence in the trailer, eerily tranquil as the threads unravel.

The supporting cast includes Charles Dance, Mark Stanley, and Adrian Lester. The film was shot in Munich, Germany and the German Alps. Promising emotional scenes and luscious cinematography, “Euphoria” puts Vikander on the map as a burgeoning producer. The film premiered at TIFF. It does not currently have a U.S. release date.

Watch the enigmatic “Euphoria” trailer below: