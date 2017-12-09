European Film Awards: ‘The Square’ Wins Big in Near-Sweep at the Continent’s Most Prestigious Awards Ceremony

It took home Best Film, Director, Actor, Screenwriter, and Comedy.

“The Square” was the big winner at the European Film Awards, taking nearly every top prize: Best Film, Director, Actor, Screenwriter, even Best Comedy for good measure. It continues a very good year for Ruben Östlund’s art-world satire, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes and is considered a likely nominee for the Academy Award for Best Foreign-Language Film.

Also represented were “On Body and Soul,” which won the Golden Bear at Berlinale and earned Alexandra Borbely the Best Actress award, and “Communion,” which took the Documentary prize.

This year’s ceremony, the 30th, took place in Berlin. Avail yourself of the winner list below.

Best European Film

“BPM (Beats per Minute),” (Robin Campillo, France)

“Loveless,” (Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia, Belgium, Germany, France)

“On Body and Soul,” (Ildiko Enyedi, Hungary)

“The Other Side of Hope,” (Aki Kaurismaki, Finland, Germany)

“The Square,” (Ruben Östlund, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark)

Best European Director

Ildiko Enyedi, (“On Body and Soul”)

Aki Kaurismaki, (“The Other Side of Hope”)

Yorgos Lanthimos, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)

Ruben Östlund, (“The Square”)

Andrey Zvyagintsev, (“Loveless”)

Best European Actor

Claes Bang, (“The Square”)

Colin Farrell, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)

Josef Hader, (“Farewell to Europe”)

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, (“BPM (Beats per Minute)”)

Jean-Louis Trintignant, (“Happy End”)

Courtesy of Films Boutique

Best European Actress

Paula Beer, (“Frantz”)

Juliette Binoche, (“Bright Sunshine In”)

Alexandra Borbely, (“On Body and Soul”)

Isabelle Huppert, (“Happy End”)

Florence Pugh, (“Lady Macbeth”)

Best European Screenwriter

Ildiko Enyedi, (“On Body and Soul”)

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou, (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”)

Ruben Östlund, (“The Square”)

Oleg Negin and Andrey Zvyagintsev, (“Loveless”)

François Ozon, “Frantz”)

Best European Documentary

“Austerlitz,” (Sergei Loznitsa, Germany)

“Communion,” (Anna Zamecka, Poland)

“La Chana,” (Lucija Stojevic, Spain, Iceland, U.S.)

“Stranger in Paradise,” (Guido Hendrikx, Netherlands)

“The Good Postman,” (Tonislav Hristov, Finland, Bulgaria)

Best European Animated Feature

“Ethel & Ernest,” (Roger Mainwood, U.K., Luxembourg)

“Louise by the Shore,” (Jean-François Laguionie, France, Canada)

“Loving Vincent,” (Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Poland, U.K.)

“Zombillenium,” (Arthur de Pins , Alexis Ducord, France, Belgium)

Best European Comedy

“King of The Belgians,” (Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens, Belgium, The Netherlands, Bulgaria)

“The Square,” (Ruben Östlund, Sweden, Germany, France, Denmark)

“Vincent and The End of The World,” (Christophe van Rompaey, Belgium, France)

“Welcome to Germany,” (Simon Verhoeven, Germany)