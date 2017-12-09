European Film Awards Tip ‘The Square’ as Foreign-Language Oscar Leader

Ruben Östlund’s's drama swept the EFA, which often presages the Foreign-Language Oscar.

Ruben Östlund’s “The Square” dominated the European Film Awards ceremony in Berlin, winning six prizes: European Film, European Director, European Actor (Claes Bang), European Comedy, European Production Design, European Screenwriter. Östlund took to the stage several times, explaining how he wanted his film to tackle serious issues but still be “wild, entertaining and exciting.” He also thanked his breakout star Claes Bang for adding so much to the screenplay.

The European Film Academy is often predictive of the eventual Foreign-Language Oscar: Recent winners include “Ida,” “The Great Beauty” and “Amour.” On the other hand, last year’s winner went to “Toni Erdmann” while Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman” took home the Oscar.

Andrey Zvyagintsev’s “Loveless” took home awards for European Composer and Cinematography.

Alexandra Borbely won European Actress for Hungarian Oscar submission “On Body and Soul,” also tipped as a strong Oscar contender. “Loving Vincent” won European Animated Film.

Angry French actress-writer-director Julie Delpy took advantage of her Lifetime Achievement in World Cinema Award to announce that at the awards dinner she would sell raffle tickets and auction off parts in her next movie “My Zoe” starring Daniel Bruhl after losing a key piece of gap financing from an investor who called her an “emotional” filmmaker. She still has to raise $600,000, she said. “I will not give up surviving in this business,” she said. “I will make this film!”

A group of women from the UK, Polan,d and Sweden announced to the receptive crowd that the global #metoo movement and women’s liberation knows no borders.

At the start of the evening, the President of the European Film Academy, German auteur Wim Wenders, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the EFA, gave an eloquent speech against growing European nationalism. “Why do they look for its future in its rotten past?” he asked. “Europe is not the problem. Europe is the solution…We the film family are in the perfect position to make a difference.”

He asked young filmmakers to “take over the struggle and make it yours, and push Europe and its common language — cinema — into the future. Long live our rich and free European cinema!”

See all the winners below:

EUROPEAN FILM

“The Square”

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD

“Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe”

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY – PRIX FIPRESCI

“Lady Macbeth,” dir: William Oldroyd

EUROPEAN COMEDY

“The Square”

EUROPEAN ACTRESS

Alexandra Borbely, On Body And Soul

EUROPEAN ACTOR

Claes Bang, The Square

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

Communion, dir: Anna Zamecka

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR

Ruben Östlund, The Square

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER

Ruben Östlund, The Square

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE

Loving Vincent, dirs: Dorota Kobiela & Hugh Welchman

EUROPEAN SHORT FILM

Timecode, dir: Juanjo Gimenez

EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHER

Michail Krichman, Loveless

EUROPEAN COMPOSER

Evgueni & Sacha Galperine, Loveless

EUROPEAN EDITOR

Robin Campillo, BPM

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGNER

Josefin Åsberg, The Square

EUROPEAN COSTUME DESIGNER

Katarzyna Lewińska, Spoor

EUROPEAN HAIR & MAKE-UP ARTIST

Leendert van Nimwegen, Brimstone

EUROPEAN SOUND DESIGNER

Oriol Tarragó, A Monster Calls

EUROPEAN CO-PRODUCTION AWARD

Cedomir Kolar

EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENT IN WORLD CINEMA

Julie Delpy

EFA LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Aleksandr Sokurov