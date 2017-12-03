‘Every Frame a Painting’ Is ‘Officially Dead,’ Tony Zhou Reveals in Lengthy Post

The "Postmortem," written with his fellow "Frame" writer and editor Taylor Ramos, is a dense examination of the channel's operations, successes, difficulties, and lessons learned.

“Every Frame a Painting,” a YouTube channel which attracted many cinephiles by focusing on the artistry of cinema, has ended. Creator and narrator Tony Zhou, alongside his fellow “Frame” writer and editor Taylor Ramos, published a “Postmortem” for the show on Dec. 2, alongside a script for a never-completed final video which was a thoughtful peek behind the curtain of the artists’ workflow.

“Every Frame a Painting is officially dead. Nothing sinister; we just decided to end it, rather than keep on making stuff. The existing videos will, of course, remain online. But there won’t be any new ones,” reads the introduction to the script.

Near the beginning of the script itself, Ramos outlines why the duo have stopped producing videos. “In the past year, we’ve both started new jobs and taken on other freelance work. Things started piling up and it took all our energy to get through the work we’d agreed to do. When we started this YouTube project, we gave ourselves one simple rule: if we ever stopped enjoying the videos, we’d also stop making them. And one day, we woke up and felt it was time.”

From there, they reveal many of the steps of their process, including how they’ve overcome challenges while making their videos. Key ideas include the importance of research, the power of organization, the benefits of working with a partner, and how to manage certain degrees of fame.

The duo ends with a thank you to fans: “We can never express what an amazing experience this has been and how much this has meant to us. We hope that this script may help someone somewhere. Just liked we hoped the videos would. Maybe we’ll see you for the next project.”

Read the whole script here, and watch the duo’s final video below: