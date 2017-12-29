‘Family Feud’ Video: Jay-Z and Beyoncé Work Out Their Differences With Help from Ava DuVernay — Watch

Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Mindy Kaling, Rashida Jones, Rosario Dawson, and more appear as well.

Jay-Z isn’t done making lengthy music videos for songs taken from “4:44.” The latest is an extended take on “Family Feud,” which features his wife and collaborator Beyoncé; “Selma” and “A Wrinkle in Time” helmer Ava DuVernay directed the seven-minute long video, which features the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Jessica Chastain, Thandie Newton, Mindy Kaling, Rashida Jones, and Rosario Dawson in supporting roles.

It also features a James Baldwin quotation: “The wretched of the earth do not decide to become extinct, they resolve, on the contrary, to multiply: life is their weapon against life, life as all that they have.” The video can only be watched on Tidal, but there’s currently a free trial period for the music-streaming service.

Jay-Z assures us that “no one wins when the family feuds,” but everyone who’s watched this seems to be pretty into it. If you’re reluctant to sign up for Tidal, here’s a brief preview of the “Family Feud” video: