‘Family Guy’ Slammed ‘Perverted Hollywood Director’ Bryan Singer Two Years Ago — Watch

Seth MacFarlane really has been calling out Hollywood's abusers for years.

“Family Guy” has always been ahead of the curve when it comes to calling out Hollywood’s alleged sexual predators and abusers, and that holds true with “X-Men” and “The Usual Suspects” director Bryan Singer.

A “Family Guy” joke from Season 14 in which the dog Brian refers to Singer as a “perverted Hollywood predator” is resurfacing after news that Singer was fired from directing the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The director is also now facing a lawsuit from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who alleges Singer sexually assaulted him on a yacht in 2003 when he was 17 years old.

In the episode “The Peanut Butter Kid,” Stewie becomes an overnight celebrity after starring in a peanut butter advertisement. But Brian warns Stewie that being a star at such a young has its downsides: “There are tons of actors like this. They started out just like you, but eventually they were destroyed by their parent’s greed, drugs, or perverted Hollywood directors.”

Stewie doesn’t hesitate to respond, “Oh! Like Bryan Singer!”

In the wake of numerous sexual harassment stories breaking in Hollywood, “Family Guy” has remained persistent on mocking alleged predators like Kevin Spacey and Woody Allen in new episodes during its 16th season. Watch the Season 14 Singer joke below.