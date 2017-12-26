Frank Ocean Fell in Love With ‘Call Me by Your Name’ For the Same Reason You Did

Even Grammy winners can't resist the power of Michael Stuhlbarg.

Frank Ocean proved he was a legitimate cinephile when he released his eclectic list of his 100 favorite movies of all time, so it only makes sense that many of his fans have been waiting for him to weigh in on the best films of 2017. While we’ll have to continue to wait for an official list, Ocean has finally chimed in on “Call Me by Your Name,” and he did so in the simplest and best way possible.

Ocean took to his Tumblr page during the holiday to share his thoughts on the Luca Guadagnino romance film, writing, “Michael Stuhlbarg is my new dad now and that’s that.”

The reaction refers to one of the climactic scenes between Stuhlbarg and Timothée Chalamet in “Call Me by Your Name.” The two play father and son, respectively, and share a tender moment in which Stuhlbarg’s character warmly accepts his son’s homosexuality and encourages him not to forget his summer romance with Armie Hammer’s character.

Stuhlbarg’s monologue has received unanimous praise from critics and is one of the major reasons why the actor is a contender in this year’s Oscar race for Best Supporting Actor. In his A review of the film, IndieWire’s own David Ehrlich called the monologue “heart-stopping” and said that “every parent might want to memorize [it] for future use.”

Something tells us Frank Ocean would agree with that sentiment.

