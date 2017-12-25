Gal Gadot Says Reading Positive ‘Wonder Woman’ Reviews With Her Daughter Was the Highlight of 2017

"That was a moment I’ll never forget as a parent and a mother," the actress remembers.

Few actresses had as good a year as Gal Gadot. The Israeli actress was front and center in the revolutionary blockbuster “Wonder Women,” earning rave reviews for her performance and becoming an instant film icon along the way. Gadot knew a lot of expectations were riding on her shoulders when she signed up for the part, and she says no moment this year was greater than when the amazing reviews started rolling in while she was sitting by the computer with her daughter.

“We always felt like what we’re doing was special, but we didn’t expect it to be so well received,” Gadot told Entertainment Weekly about the beloved reception. “I was worried at the beginning because it was my first experience shooting a movie that was all me. I felt like the little girl looking at Mount Kilimanjaro and thinking: How am I going to climb all the way up?”

Gadot remembers waiting around on the Thursday evening in which the “Wonder Woman” review embargo was about to lift. Her daughter was not falling asleep, so she decided to bring her computer into her daughter’s room and wait for the reviews while trying to put her child to bed.

“So I bring my computer and I start to read all the reviews. I got so excited I called [director Patty Jenkins],” Gadot said. “And the moment I called Patty she answered the phone — it didn’t even ring. She immediately picks up. She’s all, “What’s going on? I’ve been meditating for 20 minutes, not reading anything, literally waiting for you to call me.”

Gadot started telling Jenkins that all the reviews were “unbelievably amazing,” which pretty much made it impossible for her daughter to fall asleep. Gadot’s daughter asked her what was going on, to which she said, “People are liking the movie. See, if you work hard enough and you have good intentions sometimes in life people appreciate it.”

Gadot told Entertainment Weekly that her daughter then leaped into her arms with a teary eye and said, “I’m proud of you mommy!”

“That was a moment I’ll never forget as a parent and a mother,” the actress said. “It was a very special thing.”

“Wonder Woman” went on to become the highest grossing film in the DC Extended Universe. Gadot and Jenkins were named the recipients of this year’s Spotlight Award from the National Board of Review.

