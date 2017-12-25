Should You Be Watching ‘Get Out’ On Christmas? Jordan Peele Explains Why It’s a New Holiday Classic

Man with a white beard? Check. A guy named Chris who goes down a black hole? Check.

It’s officially Christmas, which means a lot of people will be watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “A Christmas Story” or “Home Alone” today, among many other Christmas film classics. But what happens if a family member wants to watch “Get Out” instead this year? For anyone thinking the social thriller does not qualify as a Christmas film, writer-director Jordan Peele is here to prove you wrong.

Peele responded to a fan’s question on Twitter during Christmas Eve to explain why “Get Out” has all the makings of a new Christmas classic. A man with a white beard? Check. A setting prominently featuring a fire place? Check. A man named Chris who goes down a dark hole? That’s what the Sunken Place is for. Peele hilariously joked that the film is full of a “bunch of snowflakes,” too.

“Get Out” may have opened back in February, but it has emerged as a major Oscar contender in recent weeks. Peele has received numerous prizes for directing this season, and “Get Out” is nominated for Best Ensemble and Best Actor at the SAG Awards. The film is now available on demand, including HBO GO.

Let’s see… there’s a man with a white beard, multiple deer, a fire place, a bunch of snowflakes, and a guy named Chris goes down a dark hole! I’d say go for it! https://t.co/HjjDIE6Hzn — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) December 25, 2017

