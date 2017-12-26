Golden Globes 2018: Actors Will Also Wear Black to Protest Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

A stylist for The Rock and Armie Hammer said her clients will join the actresses wearing black in solidarity with #MeToo at the awards ceremony.

Earlier this month, it was announced that actresses attending the 2018 Golden Globes would be wearing all black in a show of support for victims of sexual harassment in Hollywood, as well as the growing #MeToo movement worldwide. Now, PEOPLE has learned that actors will also wear black in an act of solidarity and support. According to an Instagram post from celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati, all of her male clients will be participating in the protest. The Rock, one of Urbinati’s clients, confirmed the news via commenting on her post.

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” wrote Urbanati. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”

The Rock confirmed by adding a simple, “Yes we will.”

In addition to The Rock, Urbanati’s clients include Tom Hiddleston, Garrett Hedlund, and Armie Hammer. With such a roster, other actors might want to heed Urbanati’s warning and not be caught as the “odd man out.”

The 2018 Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 7.