Golden Globes 2018: Actresses Will Wear Black to Protest Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

PEOPLE reports that awards season will be getting its own sexual harassment protest next year.

Actresses attending the 2018 Golden Globes are expected to join forces by wearing all black to protest sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood, PEOPLE confirms. Nominees such as Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep, and Emma Stone are expected to join the protest. While the plan is for actresses to wear black to the Globes, the protest could extend to other awards shows such as the SAG Awards and the Oscars.

“All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” a source told PEOPLE.

The #MeToo anti-sexual harassment movement was recently named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year. Men and women have been speaking out against industry harassment more vocally in the wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K. and more. Weinstein has been accused of harassment and/or abuse by over 90 women, most recently by Salma Hayek in an op-ed for The New York Times.

The 2018 Golden Globes take place on Sunday, January 7.