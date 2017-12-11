Golden Globes 2018 Full Film Nominations List (Updating Live)

The 75th annual show announces its full list of film nominees in its traditionally early morning press conference.

Good (early) morning from Hollywood! As is their wont and tradition, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association rolled out a very, very early red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel (officially kicking off at 5:15AM PT), with presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone on hand to announce the full list of nominations for this year’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Check out the full list of Golden Globe film nominations — updating live — below. TV fans, head on over to our dedicated TV nominations post to get all the small screen goods.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“The Disaster Artist”

“Get Out”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Timothee Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Tom Hanks

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain

Sally Hawkins

Frances McDormand

Meryl Streep

Michelle Williams

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Judi Dench

Helen Mirren

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Emma Stone

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe

Armie Hammer

Richard Jenkins

Christopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige

Hong Chau

Allison Janney

Laurie Metcalf

Octavia Spencer

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro

Martin McDonagh

Christopher Nolan

Ridley Scott

Steven Spielberg

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”

John Williams, “The Post”

Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Home” from “Ferdinand”

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“The Star” from “The Star”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Foreign-Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“Loveless”

“The Square”

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live across the country on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.

