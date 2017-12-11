Golden Globes 2018 Full Film Nominations List (Updating Live)

Good (early) morning from Hollywood! As is their wont and tradition, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association rolled out a very, very early red carpet at the Beverly Hills Hotel (officially kicking off at 5:15AM PT), with presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone on hand to announce the full list of nominations for this year’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Which of Hollywood’s brightest stars will be awoken by the best kind of wake up call? And who will be left waiting by the telephone?
Check out the full list of Golden Globe film nominations — updating live — below. TV fans, head on over to our dedicated TV nominations post to get all the small screen goods.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Dunkirk”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
“The Disaster Artist”
“Get Out”
“The Greatest Showman”
“I, Tonya”
“Lady Bird”
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Timothee Chalamet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Tom Hanks
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Jessica Chastain
Sally Hawkins
Frances McDormand
Meryl Streep
Michelle Williams
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”
Ansel Elgort, “Baby Driver”
James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”
Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench
Helen Mirren
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Emma Stone
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe
Armie Hammer
Richard Jenkins
Christopher Plummer
Sam Rockwell
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige
Hong Chau
Allison Janney
Laurie Metcalf
Octavia Spencer
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro
Martin McDonagh
Christopher Nolan
Ridley Scott
Steven Spielberg
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, “The Post”
Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Aaron Sorkin, “Molly’s Game”
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”
Jonny Greenwood, “Phantom Thread”
John Williams, “The Post”
Hans Zimmer, “Dunkirk”
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Home” from “Ferdinand”
“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”
“Remember Me” from “Coco”
“The Star” from “The Star”
“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”
Best Animated Feature Film
“The Boss Baby”
“The Breadwinner”
“Coco”
“Ferdinand”
“Loving Vincent”
Best Foreign-Language Film
“A Fantastic Woman”
“First They Killed My Father”
“In the Fade”
“Loveless”
“The Square”
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live across the country on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.
