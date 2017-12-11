Golden Globes 2018 Film Surprises and Snubs: ‘Greatest Showman’ Lands 3, but ‘The Big Sick’ is Shut Out

Fox Searchlight had a lovely Golden Globes nominations morning, notching 15 nominations as Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” continued its Critics Choice surge with seven nominations, followed by Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” with six. The other expected drama nominations were Fox’s Steven Spielberg journalism valentine “The Post” (six), Sony Pictures Classics gay love story “Call Me By Your Name” (three), and Warner Bros.’ Christopher Nolan war movie “Dunkirk” (three).
Finally, Working Title/Focus Features’ other World War II drama, “Darkest Hour,” seems to be strictly a Gary Oldman Drama Actor play, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” landed nods for Daniel Day-Lewis and Johnny Greenwood for Score. Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” (A24) posted strong results on the Comedy side (four).
The typically idiosyncratic — and senior — Hollywood Foreign Press honored many old friends Monday morning as it did not fail, as usual, to surprise. Obviously, with both Drama and Comedy/Musical categories, there’s room for inclusion.
This year, for the first time in three decades, veteran awards campaigner Harvey Weinstein was taken out of the mix. If anyone was going to come through for “Wind River” and Jeremy Renner, which tried to separate themselves from the beleaguered The Weinstein Co., it was the HFPA. But no dice.
Here’s how today’s Globe contenders factor into the long-term Oscar mix — if the do at all.