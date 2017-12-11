Golden Globes 2018 Film Surprises and Snubs: ‘Greatest Showman’ Lands 3, but ‘The Big Sick’ is Shut Out

The wacky Golden Globes voters never fail to surprise; we rack up the many shocks and snubs.

Fox Searchlight had a lovely Golden Globes nominations morning, notching 15 nominations as Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” continued its Critics Choice surge with seven nominations, followed by Martin McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” with six. The other expected drama nominations were Fox’s Steven Spielberg journalism valentine “The Post” (six), Sony Pictures Classics gay love story “Call Me By Your Name” (three), and Warner Bros.’ Christopher Nolan war movie “Dunkirk” (three).

Finally, Working Title/Focus Features’ other World War II drama, “Darkest Hour,” seems to be strictly a Gary Oldman Drama Actor play, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” landed nods for Daniel Day-Lewis and Johnny Greenwood for Score. Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” (A24) posted strong results on the Comedy side (four).

The typically idiosyncratic — and senior — Hollywood Foreign Press honored many old friends Monday morning as it did not fail, as usual, to surprise. Obviously, with both Drama and Comedy/Musical categories, there’s room for inclusion.

This year, for the first time in three decades, veteran awards campaigner Harvey Weinstein was taken out of the mix. If anyone was going to come through for “Wind River” and Jeremy Renner, which tried to separate themselves from the beleaguered The Weinstein Co., it was the HFPA. But no dice.

Here’s how today’s Globe contenders factor into the long-term Oscar mix — if the do at all.

“All the Money in the World” lands three drama nominations!

Marking a first-ever for a motion picture, Ridley Scott excised scandal-tainted Kevin Spacey in the role of billionaire J. Paul Getty and replaced him, within weeks of the movie’s holiday release date, with his original pick for the role, Christopher Plummer, and screened the work-in-progress just in time for the HFPA’s voting deadline. Sure enough, they responded with three key nominations for director Scott (knocking out “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino), Best Actress Michelle Williams, and Supporting Actor Plummer.