Golden Globes 2018 Full TV Nominations List (Updating Live)

Given its scheduling in January — midway through the TV season — the Hollywood Foreign Press Association finds itself in the unique position of getting to reward hot new TV shows first, before the Emmys.

Last year, however, it was “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” which had already dominated at the Emmys, leading the pack with five Globe nominations, followed by AMC’s “The Night Manager,” which scored four nods. Newcomers “The Crown,” “The Night Of,” “This Is Us” and “Westworld” picked up three nominations each, along with veteran comedy “Black-ish.”

Check out the full list of Golden Globe TV nominations below. For the show’s film picks, head on over to our dedicated film nominations post here.

Best Drama Series

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Comedy or Musical Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“SMILF” (Showtime)

“Will & Grace” (NBC)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “Atlanta” (FX)

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette & Joan” (FX)

“The Sinner” (USA)

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” (SundanceTV)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Billy Bob Thornton (“Goliath”)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Caitriona Balfe (“Outlander”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Deuce”)

Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Kevin Bacon (“I Love Dick”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Alison Brie (“GLOW”)

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Frankie Shaw (“SMILF”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Jude Law (“The Young Pope”)

Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Tom Hiddleston (“The Night Manager”)

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”)

Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, TV Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”)

Presenters Alfre Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell, and Sharon Stone gathered Monday morning to announce the full list of nominations for this year’s 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Also check out the show’s @GoldenGlobes Instagram Stories.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live across the country on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET from the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Seth Meyers.