Golden Globes Slammed For Shutting Out Women and Minorities in Best Director Race

Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Dee Rees, and Patty Jenkins won't be competing for Best Director at the Golden Globes next month.

2 hours ago

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is facing backlash over this year’s Golden Globe nominations for Best Director. The five filmmakers who earned a nomination this year are all men: Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”), Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”), Ridley Scott (“All the Money in the World”), and Steven Spielberg (“The Post”).

Considering what a strong year it was for women and minority directors like Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Dee Rees, and Patty Jenkins, it’s especially unfortunate how male-dominated the race is this year. Del Toro is the only minority nominated in what many people agree should’ve been a banner year for an inclusive Best Director race.

Many pundits expected at least Gerwig or Peele to earn a Best Director nomination at the Globes. The former earned the Best Director prize from the National Board of Review earlier this year, while the latter has picked up numerous breakthrough director awards this season. Only five women have ever been nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Director in its 75-year history: Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, Ava DuVernay, and Barbra Streisand (who won for “Yentl” in 1983).

The lack of inclusion in this year’s Best Director race has resulted in a ton of backlash on social media, with many reporters and film journalists shocked over Gerwig and Peele’s omissions. Gerwig did receive a writing nomination for “Lady Bird,” which was also nominated for Best Comedy/Musical and Best Actress Comedy/Musical. “Get Out” is also nominated for Best Comedy/Musical and Best Actor Comedy/Musical.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live across the country on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m.

 

