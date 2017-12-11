Golden Globes Slammed For Shutting Out Women and Minorities in Best Director Race

Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Dee Rees, and Patty Jenkins won't be competing for Best Director at the Golden Globes next month.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is facing backlash over this year’s Golden Globe nominations for Best Director. The five filmmakers who earned a nomination this year are all men: Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water”), Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”), Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”), Ridley Scott (“All the Money in the World”), and Steven Spielberg (“The Post”).

Considering what a strong year it was for women and minority directors like Greta Gerwig, Jordan Peele, Dee Rees, and Patty Jenkins, it’s especially unfortunate how male-dominated the race is this year. Del Toro is the only minority nominated in what many people agree should’ve been a banner year for an inclusive Best Director race.

Many pundits expected at least Gerwig or Peele to earn a Best Director nomination at the Globes. The former earned the Best Director prize from the National Board of Review earlier this year, while the latter has picked up numerous breakthrough director awards this season. Only five women have ever been nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Director in its 75-year history: Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow, Ava DuVernay, and Barbra Streisand (who won for “Yentl” in 1983).

The lack of inclusion in this year’s Best Director race has resulted in a ton of backlash on social media, with many reporters and film journalists shocked over Gerwig and Peele’s omissions. Gerwig did receive a writing nomination for “Lady Bird,” which was also nominated for Best Comedy/Musical and Best Actress Comedy/Musical. “Get Out” is also nominated for Best Comedy/Musical and Best Actor Comedy/Musical.

Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele snubbed for Best Director and the Golden Globes seem to have quite a hard on for All the Money in the World and Three Billboards — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 11, 2017

No Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele for Best Director at the Golden Globes? No thank you, you learned nothing. Goodbye. — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) December 11, 2017

The Golden Globes didn’t nominate Jordan Peele or Patty Jenkins for Best Director. 🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐 — Molly Tarlov (@mollytarlov) December 11, 2017

Jordan Peele, Greta Gerwig, and Kumail Nanjiani were SNUBBED, but it doesn’t matter because the golden globes once nominated THE TOURIST — Evan Romano (@EvanRomano) December 11, 2017

YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME. For yet another year, 100% of the best director nominees at the Golden Globes are WHITE MEN. No Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees or @PattyJenks. No @JordanPeele either. THIS IS BEYOND UNFAIR. GET OUT, LADY BIRD, MUDBOUND, AND WONDER WOMAN WERE EXCEPTIONAL https://t.co/muuJs2yc0u — Elena Rossini 🌈 (@_elena) December 11, 2017

no Greta Gerwig, no Dee Rees, no Patty Jenkins 💩💩💩💩💩💩https://t.co/mC6v6lwtOp — Carrie Wittmer💉 (@carriesnotscary) December 11, 2017

“Long seen as the most unserious stop on Hollywood’s awards circuit, the Golden Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of mostly freelance journalists, only 89 of whom vote.”—NYT. TRANSLATION: GIVE DEE REES HER OSCAR! — Camille Perri (@CamillePerri) December 11, 2017

With 10 best picture #GoldenGlobes noms, 5 directors had to miss out. Unfortunately Greta Gerwig was one of them. https://t.co/2EkPRrckRd — Pat Saperstein (@Variety_PatS) December 11, 2017

All due respect to those nominated and the Golden Globes are gonna Golden Globe, but to have your Best Director field be all men in a year where Greta Gerwig directed one of the best (if not *the* best) films of the year is a joke. pic.twitter.com/W7iG6QonTX — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) December 11, 2017

How… how was Greta Gerwig not nominated for Best Director for ‘Lady Bird’ at the Golden Globes? @LightsCameraPod pic.twitter.com/s1GXiTjiFj — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) December 11, 2017

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live across the country on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m.