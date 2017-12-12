Jada Pinkett Smith Accuses the HFPA of Not Even Watching ‘Girls Trip’ for Golden Globes Consideration

"We couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference," she says.

Update: A source with knowledge of the situation tells IndieWire that there was an HFPA screening of the film in July and that members were also invited to the premiere.

Earlier: There were many snubs and surprises in yesterday’s Golden Globe nominations, as there always are, but few got more attention on social media than the complete shutout of “Girls Trip.” The film wasn’t nominated for Best Picture — Comedy or Musical, and Tiffany Haddish (who won the NYFCC Award for Best Supporting Actress) was likewise unrecognized.

According to her co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith, the problem isn’t that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn’t like their movie — it’s that they didn’t even see it.

After a cryptic tweet sent yesterday — “I have so much to say on why @TiffanyHaddish was not nominated for a Globe… but I won’t” — she clarified her comment this morning in a series of tweets: “I’m not upset about @TiffanyHaddish or @girlstripmovie not getting a nom… I’m discouraged about the fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press/@goldenglobes wouldn’t even WATCH the movie.”

She continued, “Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn’t get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening?”

It’s far from the first time the HFPA has been accused of impropriety. A number of poorly received films, including “The Tourist” and “Burlesque,” have been nominated for major awards after HFPA members were said to have been treated to lavish screenings and other events. Read Pinkett Smith’s full comments below:

