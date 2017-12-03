Greta Gerwig Stops by ‘Saturday Night Live’ to Cameo in Saoirse Ronan’s Digital Short — Watch

The "Lady Bird" director joined her star for the funny and bizarre "The Race."

Saoirse Ronan was the host of the Dec. 2 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” and her “Lady Bird” director Greta Gerwig stopped by for a cameo in a quirky digital short. The sketch, titled “The Race,” is about a ’80s-style office where running fast to fetch files leads to corporate glory. Kyle Mooney gets training from Ronan to race against office alpha male Beck Bennet in this silly short film, leading to a inspirational (and slightly spooky) ending.

Ronan recently spoke to IndieWire about the joy of collaborating with Gerwig, which started when the duo first read the “Lady Bird” script together as a makeshift audition.

“We read through the whole thing, and I did Lady Bird’s part and she did everyone else’s parts,” Ronan said. “It just felt like you’d met one of those people that you really wanted to spend time with and really wanted to explore a piece of work with.”

This week, the New York Film Critics’ Circle awarded “Lady Bird” with Best Picture, and Ronan’s performance with Best Actress. It has also broken a Rotten Tomatoes record as the website’s best reviewed movie of all time, remaining at 100% fresh with 185 reviews.

Watch the short below: