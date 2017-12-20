‘Gringo’ Trailer: David Oyelowo and Charlize Theron Enter the Drug Trade Business

Stuntman Nash Edgerton directs his brother Joel and a star-studded cast in this crime-comedy.

STX Entertainment has released the first trailer for “Gringo,” starring David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Sharlto Copley, and Amanda Seyfried. The film marks the latest directorial effort of Nash Edgerton, brother of Joel Edgerton (who also appears in the movie) and longtime stuntman.

The official synopsis reads: “‘Gringo’ joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for mild-mannered American businessman Harold Soyinka (Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries, and the DEA. As he attempts to survive in one of the most dangerous places on earth, the question lingers: is this ordinary man in way over his head, or is he two steps ahead?

STX Entertainment will open “Gringo” on March 9, 2018.