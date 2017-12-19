‘Half Magic’ Trailer: Heather Graham Steps Behind the Camera for Female-Forward Sex Comedy

For her directorial debut, Graham crafted a sex comedy with a decidedly feminine-focused twist and a strong message of self-love.

For her directorial debut, long-time actress and Hollywood star Heather Graham tackled an R-rated mainstay — the sex comedy — with a decidedly feminine-focused twist and a strong message of self-love. Graham also stars in the film, which is apparently “pulled from personal experiences.”

“Half Magic” follows a trio of very different women who share the same problem: their love lives just aren’t up to snuff. The ladies, including Angela Kinsey and Stephanie Beatriz, decide to take it upon themselves to pursue only good relationships with worthy men.

In an official statement from Graham herself, the newly-minted filmmaker shares, “On the surface, ‘Half Magic is a comedy about bad dating decisions. Why do we choose the people we choose? What draws us in? Why do we always ‘know better’ but do it anyway? I have made some bad choices and put my self-worth into needing to be with ‘that’ guy. So I made this film because I wanted to share the journey of how I got over the programming of my religious upbringing and terrible dating experiences to come to love myself and my sexuality.”

Graham added, “I want to empower women to feel good about themselves and make better choices. I want to celebrate women enjoying their sexuality and finding their pleasure. I want to celebrate how strong we are and how we can create anything we want. …Over the last few months, a new sexual revolution has begun, with more women than ever coming forward to share their stories of sexual harassment. Gone are the days when women felt powerless, with their abusers facing no repercussions.”

The film also stars Jason Lewis, Thomas Lennon, and Chris D’Elia. Check out the trailer for “Half Magic” below.

Momentum Pictures will release “Half Magic” in select theaters, VOD, and Digital HD on February 23.

