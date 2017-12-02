Hallmark’s Cheesy Christmas Movies Are Already Dominating Cable This Holiday Season — Ratings Watch

Viewers love Hallmark Channel's mix of holiday cheer and "Fuller House" stars. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Nov. 26, 2017.

Christmas + romance + cute puppies = A recipe for ratings success at Hallmark. The network known for its sappy made-for-TV movies hit it big over the Thanksgiving weekend with five nights of ratings gifts — making for its biggest week in network history. Among total viewers in cable, only “The Walking Dead” (and its companion “Talking Dead”) and NFL football did better than Hallmark’s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday movies.

The film “Switched for Christmas,” starring Candace Cameron Bure as identical twin sisters who swap lives for the holiday, became the most-watched telecast in Hallmark Channel history on Sunday night. The film averaged 5.8 million viewers after three days of DVR and video on demand usage. Mark Deklin, Eion Bailey, and Happy the Dog — see, it ticked all the Hallmark boxes — also starred.

Close behind, Saturday’s “Hallmark Hall of Fame” presentation, “The Christmas Train,” averaged 5.6 million viewers — beating the four broadcast networks on the night. The movie was simulcast on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, giving it an unduplicated audience of 8.5 million viewers. Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Danny Glover and Joan Cusack starred in the film, about a journalist who “embarks on a cross-country train ride at Christmas having no idea this journey will take him into the rugged terrain of his own heart.”

Ryan Plummer Photography

Overall, thanks to a five-night Thanksgiving event, Hallmark enjoyed its most-watched week of all time, across all demographics. Hallmark knows its sweet spot: It’s been premiering this year’s original holiday movies since the end of October, as part of its “Countdown to Christmas” campaign.

Meanwhile, the ninth week of the season (Nov. 20-26) saw several shows hop on to Xfinity’s VOD ranker, including Starz’s “The Girlfriend Experience,” NBC’s “The Brave” and CBS’ “Seal Team.”

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Nov. 26, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Packers NBC 6.0 6.0 2 The Walking Dead AMC 5.3 3.6 3 NFL Thursday Special: Redskins vs. Giants NBC 5.1 5.1 4 This Is Us NBC 3.8 2.5 5 Young Sheldon CBS 3.6 2.6 tie NFL Monday Night Football: Falcons vs. Seahawks ESPN 3.6 3.6 7 The Good Doctor ABC 3.1 1.8 tie The Big Bang Theory CBS 3.1 2.9 9 DreamWorks Trolls Holiday NBC 2.4 1.5 10 Mom CBS 2.2 1.8 11 Survivor CBS 2.1 1.4 tie The Voice (Monday) NBC 2.1 1.7 13 A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving ABC 2.0 1.7 tie 60 Minutes CBS 2.0 1.9 tie Chicago Med NBC 2.0 1.3 tie The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 2.0 1.7 17 NCIS CBS 1.8 1.4 tie S.W.A.T. CBS 1.8 1.1 tie Life In Pieces CBS 1.8 1.3 20 The Middle ABC 1.7 1.3 tie Dancing With The Stars (Monday) ABC 1.7 1.4 tie Criminal Minds CBS 1.7 1.0 23 Dancing With The Stars (Tuesday) ABC 1.6 1.3 tie Talking Dead AMC 1.6 1.3 tie Bull CBS 1.6 1.1 tie Seal Team CBS 1.6 1.1 tie How The Grinch Stole Christmas NBC 1.6 1.3

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Nov. 26, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Packers NBC 19.06 18.96 2 NFL Thursday Special: Redskins vs. Giants NBC

17.01 16.91 3 The Good Doctor ABC 15.06 9.97 4 NCIS CBS 15.04 12.54 5 Young Sheldon CBS 14.77 11.43 6 This Is Us NBC

13.20 9.34 7 The Big Bang Theory CBS 12.89 12.13 8 60 Minutes CBS 12.68 12.26 9 The Walking Dead AMC 11.88 8.29 10 Bull CBS 11.87 8.99 11 Dancing With The Stars (Monday) ABC 11.34 10.15 12 NFL Monday Night Football: Falcons vs. Seahawks ESPN 10.89 10.82 13 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 10.67 8.00 14 The Voice (Monday) NBC 10.50 9.15 tie The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 10.50 9.36 16 Dancing With The Stars (Tuesday) ABC 10.42 9.20 17 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 10.00 7.64 18 Mom CBS 9.86 7.89 19 Chicago Med NBC 9.46 6.19 20 Survivor CBS 9.36 7.42 21 Seal Team CBS 9.29 6.94 22 Criminal Minds NBC 9.08 6.31 23 Madam Secretary CBS 8.55 5.82 24 S.W.A.T. CBS 8.54 5.84 25 DreamWorks Trolls Holiday NBC 8.06 5.37

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 20-26, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 The Good Doctor ABC 3 Game of Thrones HBO 4 Shameless Showtime 5 Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO 6 The Walking Dead

AMC/AMC Premiere 7 Outlander Starz 8 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 9 Chrisley Knows Best USA 10 Young Sheldon CBS 11 Family Guy Fox/Adult Swim 12 The Big Bang Theory CBS 13 Will & Grace NBC 14 S.W.A.T. CBS 15 Dancing With The Stars ABC 16 The Girlfriend Experience Starz 17 The Gifted Fox 18 The Voice NBC 19 The Brave NBC 20 Seal Team CBS

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.