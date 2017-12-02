Back to IndieWire

Hallmark’s Cheesy Christmas Movies Are Already Dominating Cable This Holiday Season — Ratings Watch

Viewers love Hallmark Channel's mix of holiday cheer and "Fuller House" stars. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Nov. 26, 2017.

Candace Cameron Bure

“Switched for Christmas”

Hallmark Channel

Christmas + romance + cute puppies = A recipe for ratings success at Hallmark. The network known for its sappy made-for-TV movies hit it big over the Thanksgiving weekend with five nights of ratings gifts — making for its biggest week in network history. Among total viewers in cable, only “The Walking Dead” (and its companion “Talking Dead”) and NFL football did better than Hallmark’s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday movies.

The film “Switched for Christmas,” starring Candace Cameron Bure as identical twin sisters who swap lives for the holiday, became the most-watched telecast in Hallmark Channel history on Sunday night. The film averaged 5.8 million viewers after three days of DVR and video on demand usage. Mark Deklin, Eion Bailey, and Happy the Dog — see, it ticked all the Hallmark boxes — also starred.

Close behind, Saturday’s “Hallmark Hall of Fame” presentation, “The Christmas Train,” averaged 5.6 million viewers — beating the four broadcast networks on the night. The movie was simulcast on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, giving it an unduplicated audience of 8.5 million viewers. Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Danny Glover and Joan Cusack starred in the film, about a journalist who “embarks on a cross-country train ride at Christmas having no idea this journey will take him into the rugged terrain of his own heart.”

Dermot Mulrony, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Danny Glover

“The Christmas Train”

Ryan Plummer Photography

Overall, thanks to a five-night Thanksgiving event, Hallmark enjoyed its most-watched week of all time, across all demographics. Hallmark knows its sweet spot: It’s been premiering this year’s original holiday movies since the end of October, as part of its “Countdown to Christmas” campaign.

Meanwhile, the ninth week of the season (Nov. 20-26) saw several shows hop on to Xfinity’s VOD ranker, including Starz’s “The Girlfriend Experience,” NBC’s “The Brave” and CBS’ “Seal Team.”

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Nov. 26, 2017:

 

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Packers NBC 

6.0

6.0

2

The Walking Dead AMC

5.3

3.6

3

NFL Thursday Special: Redskins vs. Giants NBC

  5.1

5.1

4

This Is Us NBC

3.8

2.5

5

Young Sheldon CBS

3.6

2.6

tie

NFL Monday Night Football: Falcons vs. Seahawks ESPN

3.6

3.6

7

The Good Doctor ABC

3.1

1.8

tie

The Big Bang Theory CBS

3.1

2.9

9

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday NBC

2.4

1.5

10

Mom CBS 

2.2

1.8

11

Survivor CBS

2.1

1.4

tie

The Voice (Monday) NBC 

2.1

1.7

13

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving ABC

2.0

1.7

tie

60 Minutes CBS

2.0

1.9

tie

Chicago Med NBC

2.0

1.3

tie

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

2.0

1.7

17

NCIS CBS

1.8

1.4

tie

S.W.A.T. CBS

1.8

1.1

tie

Life In Pieces CBS

1.8

1.3

20

The Middle ABC

1.7

1.3

tie

Dancing With The Stars (Monday) ABC

1.7

1.4

tie

Criminal Minds CBS

1.7

1.0

23

Dancing With The Stars (Tuesday) ABC

1.6

1.3

tie

Talking Dead AMC

1.6

1.3

tie

Bull CBS

1.6

1.1

tie

Seal Team CBS

1.6

1.1

tie

How The Grinch Stole Christmas NBC

1.6

1.3
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Nov. 26, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Packers NBC  

19.06

18.96

2

NFL Thursday Special: Redskins vs. Giants NBC

17.01

16.91

3

The Good Doctor ABC

  15.06

9.97

4

NCIS CBS

15.04

12.54

5

Young Sheldon CBS

  14.77

11.43

6

This Is Us NBC

13.20

9.34

7

The Big Bang Theory CBS

12.89

12.13

8

60 Minutes CBS

12.68

12.26

9

The Walking Dead AMC

11.88

8.29

10

Bull CBS

11.87

8.99 

11

Dancing With The Stars (Monday) ABC

11.34

10.15

12

NFL Monday Night Football: Falcons vs. Seahawks ESPN

10.89

10.82

13

NCIS: New Orleans CBS 

10.67

8.00
 14

The Voice (Monday) NBC

10.50

9.15

tie

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

10.50

9.36

16

Dancing With The Stars (Tuesday) ABC

10.42

9.20

17

NCIS: Los Angeles CBS

10.00

7.64

18

Mom CBS

9.86

7.89

19

Chicago Med NBC

9.46

6.19

20

Survivor CBS

9.36

7.42

21

Seal Team CBS

9.29

6.94

22

Criminal Minds NBC 

9.08

6.31

23

Madam Secretary CBS 

8.55

5.82

24

S.W.A.T. CBS 

8.54

5.84

25

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday NBC 

8.06

5.37
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 20-26, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

The Good Doctor

ABC

3

Game of Thrones

  HBO

4

Shameless

Showtime

5

Curb Your Enthusiasm

  HBO

6

The Walking Dead

AMC/AMC Premiere

7

Outlander

  Starz

8

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

9

Chrisley Knows Best

USA

10

Young Sheldon

CBS

11

Family Guy

Fox/Adult Swim

12

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

13

Will & Grace

NBC

14

S.W.A.T.

CBS

15

Dancing With The Stars

ABC

16

The Girlfriend Experience

Starz

17

  The Gifted

Fox

18

The Voice

NBC

19

The Brave

NBC

20

Seal Team

CBS

