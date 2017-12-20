‘Hard Sun’ Trailer: Hulu Detective Show Has Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn Racing to Cancel the Apocalypse

The latest series from the creator of "Luther" features two detectives with proof that life will end in five years' time.

British detective shows and apocalyptic dramas: two great tastes that taste great together. At least from the looks of “Hard Sun,” the newest series from Hulu and the BBC, that combination might work well in the new year.

Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn star as a pair of detectives stuck in a race against the clock, as they’re caught in a prophetic scheme that proves the world will end in five years. It’s the kind of fatalist-adjacent premise you’d expect from Neil Cross, the writer/creator of “Luther,” a show that saw its share of twisted inevitabilities. (Nikki Amuka-Bird, another “Luther” vet, pops up here on screen as well.)

Deyn last starred in Terence Davies’ “Sunset Song,” while Sturgess is making his TV return after 2016’s AMC series “Feed the Beast.”

Like most of its British counterparts, the six-part opening season will run a little shorter than most Hulu Originals. But judging by the solar flares, destroyed vehicles, and digital read-outs of cataclysmic events, there seems like plenty packed into this compact run. (Plus, those few nods to “Sunshine” look pretty gorgeous, too.)

Watch the first trailer for the series (including an untimely fate for an unsuspecting dining room table) below:

“Hard Sun” premieres January 6 on the BBC before debuting stateside March 7 on Hulu.

