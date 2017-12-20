Harvey Weinstein’s Former Assistant Alleges Producer Tried to Rape Fellow TWC Colleague

In a newly televised interview, Zelda Perkins claims that Weinstein attempted to rape a former colleague at the Venice Film Festival nearly two decades ago.

In her first televised interview, Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant Zelda Perkins alleges that the producer once tried to rape a Weinstein Company employee at the Venice Film Festival nearly twenty years ago. Per Variety, Perkins “signed a non-disclosure agreement in 1998 and received £125,000 from Miramax, but broke her silence on the BBC’s ‘Newsnight’ show, which was broadcast Tuesday night in Britain.”

“We were at the Venice Film Festival and he tried to rape her,” Perkins said on the news program. She alleges that the colleague was “in shock and also did not want anyone to find out about the matter,” but Perkins still confronted Weinstein herself. She said that he denied the accusation, and then “he swore on the life of his wife and his children, which was his best get-out-of-jail card that he used quite a lot.”

Eventually, both Perkins and the alleged victim resigned from The Weinstein Company. Although Perkins expected that charges would be brought against Weinstein, she told the program, “The lawyers made it very clear that we did not have many options. Because we hadn’t gone to the police when we were in Venice, we had no physical evidence, and ultimately it would be two under-25-year-old women’s word against Harvey Weinstein, Miramax Film Corp. and, essentially, the Disney Co.”

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex, though a number of criminal investigations have already been started in both the U.S. and the U.K. “Newsnight” reported that “Weinstein’s lawyers repeated his denial of all allegations of non-consensual sex and of threatening behavior.” The program also reported that “Disney had not yet responded to a request for comment and Miramax had declined to comment.”

Read More:Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Documentary in the Works at BBC

During the interview, Perkins also spoke out about the supposed “cult of personality surrounding the producer in his heyday,” billing him as “an extremely exciting, brilliant, stimulating person to be around.”

She also offered her own theories as to why Weinstein — now accused of sexual harassing or assaulting nearly 100 women — committed his alleged crimes. “I don’t think he’s a sex addict. He’s a power addict,” Perkins said. “Everything that drove him was about dominance with men and women.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.