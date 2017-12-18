Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Documentary in the Works at BBC

The producer of "Searching for Sugarman" and "Man on Wire" will chronicle the Harvey Weinstein scandal for the BBC.

The BBC has announced production of a feature-length documentary on Harvey Weinstein and the cascade of sexual assault allegations against the producer, Deadline reports. The movie, which bears the working title “Weinstein,” will feature interviews with many of the actresses who told their horror stories on the record, and will attempt to bring new information to light in the developing scandal. Weinstein has been accused of sexual assault or harassment by more than 80 women since The New York Times published its original story on October 5. The Weinstein story opened the floodgates of sexual assault allegations across the entertainment industry, inspiring accusers to speak out in what has now been dubbed the #MeToo movement.

Simon and Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox will produce the 90-minute film for the BBC, with director Ursula MacFarlane (“Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris”). A two-time Academy Award winner, Simon Chinn has produced some of the most successful documentaries of the last decade, including “Searching for Sugarman” and “Man on Wire.”

Airing on BBC Two, the film will include interviews with journalists, producers, directors, agents, and lawyers, many of whom been unable or unwilling to talk publicly about Weinstein previously.

“Through telling the story of Weinstein’s extraordinary rise and fall, this film will really get to the heart of the big questions that lie at the centre of the scandal,” said the Chinns. “How did Weinstein get away with his behaviour for so long, what does his story reveal about how powerful men have operated in Hollywood and beyond and will this be a watershed moment in terms of the way women are treated in the workplace?”