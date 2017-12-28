Most-Watched Television Networks: Ranking 2017’s Winners and Losers

MSNBC was this year's biggest gainer, while A&E has recovered from its 'Duck Dynasty' debacle and viewers are hungry for more feel-good Hallmark fare.

It’s the ongoing truth of linear television: Double-digit declines are the norm for most of TV’s largest networks, as viewers continue to migrate to other platforms. They’re watching more TV than ever, but it’s just spread out, and the streaming services still stubbornly refuse to share just how many people are now consuming their wares.

The broadcast networks still lead, and CBS was the most-watched network of 2017, despite being down 10 percent vs. 2016. (Fox managed to be flat, but that was thanks to the Super Bowl, always TV’s most-watched telecast of the year). In adults 18-49, NBC led, buoyed by NFL Sunday Night Football and hit drama “This Is Us.” But it, too, was down 19 percent in the demo.

On the positive tip, major networks seeing viewership growth in 2017 included ESPN, MSNBC, Hallmark Channel, Investigation Discovery, A&E, TLC, TV Land, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, VH1, Nick Jr., Me TV, Travel Channel, BET, WGN America, NFL Network, CMT, Oxygen, BBC America, DIY, Nat Geo Wild, Velocity, The Weather Channel, and Sundance TV.

Here are some of the notable winners and losers from 2017:

HIGHS

MSNBC: A year after posting record ratings thanks to the presidential election, Fox News’ primetime viewership was flat in 2017, and CNN actually dipped 16 percent. But the story was different at MSNBC, which continued its meteoric rise in an extremely newsy year. MSNBC jumped 50 percent in primetime among total viewers, making it the No. 9 network in all of television (and No. 5 in cable). It’s MSNBC’s biggest win ever over CNN.

Hallmark: A winner last year as well, Hallmark’s continued growth in the fact of industry-wide viewership erosion continues to impress. Everyone talks about Hallmark Channel’s dominance during the holidays with Christmas movies, but its feel-good fare impresses throughout the year: The network was up 9 percent among total viewers and 3 percent with adults 18-49. And then there’s rising sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, which saw its viewership jump 26 percent in 2017 — the second-highest improvement, behind MSNBC, of any English language network.

A&E: A&E has finally escaped the shadow of its “Duck Dynasty” past, a megahit that skewed the network’s ratings for several years. When “Duck” collapsed in a sea of controversy, so did A&E’s ratings. But that’s all behind them, and after dabbling in scripted fare, a refocus on reality has helped A&E regain its mojo. Thanks to new hits like “Live PD,” A&E was another rare entertainment network success story in 2017 — a total viewer bump of 15% and a slight 1% uptick in adults 18-49.

The Weather Channel: This is the kind of success that unfortunately comes at a cost. After a turbulent year of hurricanes and terrible storms, The Weather Channel’s total viewership increased by 14 percent. The story of this year’s storms continues, of course, in Puerto Rico, which is still suffering from the effects of the storm. It’s believed than more than 1,000 people have now died as the island struggles to regain power and rebuild. Many Puerto Ricans are also moving to the mainland U.S., which may explain the 41% growth for WAPA America, the U.S. cable network arm of Puerto Rico’s oldest broadcast station.

True crime channels: Viewers love their murder, and industry leader Investigation Discovery proves that jumping another 10 percent among total viewers in 2017. But NBC Universal’s rebranded Oxygen, which is now in the true crime space, is also paying off: the channel was up 22 percent this year.

LOWS

WGN America: Put an asterisk here, as WGN America was actually one of the rare entertainment network growth stories of 2017: Its total viewership was up 10 percent, while adults 18-49 ratings bumped up 15 percent. But it was a bit for naught: Tribune Media, which is in the midst of potentially being sold to Sinclair, dumped its premium programming approach this year — and the executive and programming team that made this all happen have moved on. At least they pulled off their goal of making WGN America a more valuable property, and exited on a high note.

Disney: The kids business is a fickle one, as audiences graduate to older fare and teen stars grow up. That’s the case for Disney Channel, which has seen several of its signature shows depart, only to be replaced by lesser performers. Disney Channel was down 24 percent in 2017 (rival Nickelodeon was flat), while sister networks Disney XD (down 30 percent) and Disney Junior (down 11 percent) also experienced drops.

Spike TV: Viacom is probably getting out of the Spike business just in time, but in replacing it with the new Paramount Network in January, it will kick off with a smaller viewership base. In its final year, Spike dropped 20 percent in total viewers and 24 percent with adults 18-49.

Smaller networks: NBC Universal took the lead in shutting down small, minimal performing networks in 2017, as Cloo, Chiller and Esquire Network were all shut down. (Its Universal Kids, plummeting since being rebranded from Sprout, is now its lowest-rated English-language channel). But NBCU is far from the only company with tiny channels that are dropping viewers fast: Viacom’s MTV Classic was down 50 percent to a miniscule 16,000, while MTV2 was down 24 percent; Discovery’s Discovery Life (down 13 percent) and Discovery Family (down 20 percent) still haven’t found audiences; AETN’s FYI was down 21 percent; and Turner’s Cartoon Network spinoff Boomerang dropped 26 percent.

Here’s the ranker of almost every broadcast and cable network in 2017 (with the exception of certain digital networks, as well as cable networks that aren’t measured by Nielsen), according to total viewers. (Below this chart, we also rank the year’s top 50 most-watched networks in the adults 18-49.)

THE MOST-WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2017 (BY TOTAL VIEWERS)

TOTAL VIEWER RANK NETWORK 2017 VIEWERS 2016 VIEWERS % CHANGE 1 CBS 7,996,000 8,845,000 -10% 2 NBC 7,284,000 8,494,000 -14% 3 ABC 5,592,000 6,315,000 -11% 4 Fox 4,733,000 5,068,000 -7% 5 Fox News Channel 2,423,000 2,424,000 0% 6 ESPN 1,904,000 1,855,000 +3% 7 Univision 1,666,000 1,933,000 -14% 8 USA Network 1,662,000 1,771,000 -3% 9 MSNBC 1,615,000 1,079,000 +50% 10 The CW

1,590,000 1,768,000 -10% 11 HGTV 1,530,000 1,580,000 -3% 12 TBS

1,500,000 1,648,000 -9% 13 Telemundo

1,379,000 1,507,000 -8% 14 Discovery 1,352,000 1,423,000 -5% 15 History 1,326,000 1,364,000 -3% 16 Nickelodeon 1,314,000 1,313,000 +0% tie TNT 1,314,000 1,574,000 -17% 18 Ion

1,270,000 1,281,000 -1% 19 Hallmark Channel 1,186,000 1,088,000 +9% 20 Investigation Discovery

1,097,000 996,000 +10% 21 AMC 1,088,000 1,300,000 -16% 22 CNN

1,067,000 1,273,000 -16% 23 FX 1,033,000 1,134,000 -9% 24 Disney Channel

1,023,000 1,343,000 -24% 25 A&E 989,000 858,000 +15% 26 Food Network 983,000 1,067,000 -8% 27 TLC

971,000 885,000 +10% 28 Adult Swim

963,000 1,213,000 -21% 29 Bravo 924,000 941,000 -2% 30 Nick at Nite

881,000 1,015,000 -13% 31 Cartoon Network 846,000 969,000 -13% 32 Lifetime

838,000 984,000 -15% 33 Freeform

760,000 853,000 -11% 34 HBO (Premium)

726,000 677,000 +7% 35 TV Land 709,000 615,000 +15% 36 Unimas 703,000 614,000 +14% 37 Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 694,000 550,000 +26% 38 VH1 647,000 642,000 +1% 39 Syfy 641,000 707,000 -9% 40 Nick Jr.

639,000 617,000 +4% 41 Me TV

617,000 596,000 +4% 42 MTV

578,000 584,000 -1% 43 Spike TV 563,000 705,000 -20% 44 Animal Planet 559,000 596,000 -6% 45 Disney Junior

545,000 615,000 -11% 46 OWN

534,000 572,000 -7% 47 INSP 528,000 439,000 +20% 48 Travel Channel 491,000 479,000 +3% 49 BET 475,000 445,000 +7% 50 WE TV

468,000 502,000 -7% 51 E!

465,000 544,000 -15% 52 Fox Sports 1 458,000 485,000 -6% 53 LMN

455,000 512,000 -11% 54 National Geographic 451,000 515,000 -12% 55 Comedy Central

416,000 514,000 -19% 56 Tru TV 386,000 408,000 -5% 57 GSN 376,000 441,000 -15% 58 WGN America

373,000 340,000 +10% 59 FXX

357,000 401,000 -11% 60 Grit 345,000 342,000 +1% 61 ESPN 2

336,000 350,000 -4% 62 NBC Sports Network

329,000 399,000 -18% 63 NFL Network

326,000 308,000 +6% 64 CNBC 324,000 333,000 -3% 65 CMT 306,000 270,000 +13% 66 HLN 300,000 324,000 -7% tie Science 300,000 318,000 -6% 68 Bounce TV

298,000 300,000 -1% 69 Oxygen

298,000 244,000 +22% 70 BBC America

279,000 231,000 +21% 71 DIY 271,000 256,000 +6% 72 Nat Geo Wild

268,000 266,000 +1% 73 Velocity 261,000 221,000 +18% 74 The Weather Channel 248,000 218,000 +14% 75 Estrella 241,000 216,000 +12% 76 Sundance TV 236,000 215,000 +10% tie Starz (Premium) 236,000 253,000 -7% 78 Nicktoons

210,000 209,000 +0% 79 Disney XD 205,000 293,000 -30% 80 Showtime (Premium) 202,000 240,000 -16% 81 IFC 187,000 187,000 +0% tie Univision Deportes 187,000 217,000 -14% 83 Cozi TV 183,000 172,000 +6% 84 Reelzchannel

181,000 173,000 +5% 85 Destination America 178,000 194,000 -8% 86 Escape

174,000 193,000 -10% tie Pop

174,000 174,000 +0% 88 Laff 170,000 n/a n/a tie TV One 170,000 205,000 -17% 90 Galavision 169,000 166,000 +2% 91 American Heroes Channel 168,000 179,000 -6% 92 MLB Network

160,000 148,000 +8% 93 FYI

152,000 192,000 -21% 94 Starz Encore (Premium)

149,000 178,000 -16% 95 Teennick

145,000 183,000 -21% 96 Cooking Channel

139,000 145,000 -4% 97 Boomerang 138,000 186,000 -26% 98 FX Movie Channel

131,000 133,000 -2% 99 RFD-TV 129,000 138,000 -7% 100 Golf Channel 128,000 131,000 -2% tie UP

128,000 127,000 +1% 102 Cinemax (Premium)

121,000 113,000 +7% 103 Discovery Family 118,000 148,000 -20% 104 MTV 2 118,000 156,000 -24% 105 Universal Kids 117,000 168,000 -30% 106 NBA TV

111,000 117,000 -5% 107 Fox Business Network

107,000 135,000 -21% 108 Great American Country

104,000 100,000 +4% tie Viceland 104,000 179,000 -42% 110 Azteca America 98,000 107,000 -8% 111 Smithsonian Channel

97,000 104,000 -7% 112 Discovery En Español

89,000 109,000 -18% 113 ESPN U

87,000 96,000 -9% 114 Ovation 83,000 79,000 +5% 115 Discovery Life 77,000 89,000 -13% 116 Logo 65,000 74,000 -12% 117 Universo 58,000 77,000 -25% 118 Baby First TV 55,000 50,000 +10% 119 BET Her 55,000 60,000 -8% 120 El Rey 54,000 54,000 +0% 121 Fox Deportes 53,000 61,000 -13% 122 Fuse 49,000 59,000 -17% 123 Tennis Channel 46,000 n/a n/a 124 ESPN Desportes 41,000 40,000 +2% 125 Fox Sports 2 37,000 33,000 +12% 126 Cine Latino 34,000 29,000 +17% 127 Chiller 33,000 64,000 -48% 128 WAPA America 31,000 22,000 +41% 129 BEIN Sport Español 30,000 30,000 +0% 130 Discovery Familia 29,000 41,000 -29% 131 Nat Geo Mundo 28,000 38,000 -26% 132 Justice Central 21,000 n/a n/a 133 MTV Classic 16,000 32,000 -50% 134 BEIN Sport 14,000 14,000 +0% 135 Fox Life 4,000 4,000 +0% 136 Comedy.TV 2,000 n/a n/a

Ad-Supported Networks Source: Nielsen, NPM (12/26/2016-12/21/2017 vs. 12/28/2015-12/22/2016) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, Most Current. Ranked by 2017 Year-To-Date. Premium Networks Source: Nielsen, Cable Prime = M-S, 8-11P. Live+7 Total U.S. Ratings/000s as dated. Rank & % change based on 000s. CY17 to date = 12/26/16 – 12/03/17; CY16 equiv. = 12/28/15 – 12/04/16.

THE 50 MOST WATCHED NETWORKS OF 2017 (AMONG ADULTS 18-49)

18-49 RANK NETWORK 2017 VIEWERS 2016 VIEWERS % CHANGE 1 NBC 2,267,000 2,811,000 -19% 2 Fox 1,887,000 2,050,000 -8% 3 CBS 1,839,000 2,267,000 -19% 4 ABC 1,818,000 2,136,000 -15% 5 ESPN 801,000 792,000 +1% 6 Univision 742,000 903,000 -18% 7 Telemundo 696,000 755,000 -8% 8 The CW

695,000 813,000 -15% 9 USA Network

682,000 701,000 -3% 10 TBS

672,000 754,000 -11% 11 TNT 578,000 632,000 -9% 12 Adult Swim

554,000 656,000 -16% 13 Discovery Channel

518,000 581,000 -11% 14 AMC 507,000 635,000 -20% 15 FX 495,000 574,000 -14% 16 Bravo

470,000 490,000 -4% 17 HGTV 425,000 475,000 -11% 18 History 408,000 424,000 -4% 19 VH1

406,000 399,000 +2% 20 A&E 401,000 398,000 +1% 21 MTV 392,000 383,000 +2% 22 Food Network 390,000 435,000 -10% 23 Freeform 381,000 430,000 -11% 24 Ion

363,000 399,000 -9% 25 TLC 356,000 338,000 +5% 26 Investigation Discovery 350,000 324,000 +8% 27 HBO

337,000 343,000 -2% 28 Lifetime

333,000 423,000 -21% 29 Nickelodeon 327,000 315,000 +4% 30 Nick At Nite

326,000 364,000 -10% 31 Unimas

324,000 314,000 +3% 32 Fox News Channel 319,000 345,000 -8% 33

CNN 295,000 365,000 -19% 34 Cartoon Network

282,000 302,000 -7% 35 Comedy Central

272,000 332,000 -18% 36 Hallmark Channel

269,000 260,000 +3% 37 Spike TV

263,000 345,000 -24% 38 MSNBC

262,000 202,000 +30% 39 Syfy

257,000 287,000 -10% 40 Disney Channel

252,000 328,000 -23% 41 E! 249,000 305,000 -18% 42 BET

231,000 211,000 +9% 43 Tru TV

225,000 222,000 +1% 44 FXX 202,000 226,000 -11% 45 Travel Channel

181,000 181,000 +0% 46 Nick Jr. 171,000 167,000 +2% 47 OWN

169,000 199,000 -15% 48 Disney Junior 168,000 191,000 -12% 49 Fox Sports 1 166,000 197,000 -16% 50 Animal Planet 164,000 192,000 -15%

Ad-Supported Networks Source: Nielsen, NPM (12/26/2016-12/21/2017 vs. 12/28/2015-12/22/2016) Mon-Sat 8pm-11pm/Sun 7pm-11pm, Most Current. Ranked by 2017 Year-To-Date. Premium Networks Source: Nielsen, Cable Prime = M-S, 8-11P. Live+7 Total U.S. Ratings/000s as dated. Rank & % change based on 000s. CY17 to date = 12/26/16 – 12/03/17; CY16 equiv. = 12/28/15 – 12/04/16.