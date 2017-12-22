‘Home Alone’ Hijinks Would Kill You In Real Life: New Video Tests Out Kevin McCallister’s Booby Traps — Watch

Turns out, a paint can to the face would probably sever your head, and a crowbar to the chest would puncture your lungs.

If you’re a child of the ’90s, chances are you re-enacted a few “Home Alone” scenes in your day (back when unstructured play time was a thing). Whether it’s slapping fake after shave on your babyface or attempting Rube Goldberg arrangements in the living room, Kevin McCallister’s elaborate booby traps were once the envy of every child. Those kids are all grown up now, and they’re making YouTube videos. The brilliant nerds over at Vsauce have recreated Kevin’s traps from the 1990 Christmas classic to see if a human could actually survive a paint can to the face or a crowbar to the chest.

As it turns out, Kevin’s lucky he didn’t end up in juvie. The hapless burglars, played with panache by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, probably wouldn’t have survived most of the hijinks set out for them. As explained enthusiastically by Vsauce host Jake Roper, heating up a doorknob with an electric barbecue lighter would probably result in the entire door catching on fire. Using a ballistics dummy and some epically dramatic slow motion, a paint can to the face would certainly knock someone out if not sever their head completely. As a bonus, you can guess what would happen if you used a crowbar to kill a tarantula on someone’s chest.

So let those nostalgia neurons flicker, and enjoy the labors of Vsauce debunking the “Home Alone” traps: