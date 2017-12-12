‘Homeland’ Season 7 Premiere Date and Trailer: If Claire Danes Can’t Save America, Who Can? — Watch

The political thriller returns in February.

“Homeland” season seven now has a premiere date and trailer, because America needs to know what Claire Danes will do next, damnit. The political thriller will return on Sunday, February 11. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s what’s in store this time around: “At the end of last season, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane (Elizabeth Marvel) broke her promise to Carrie (Danes) by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them, including Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister Maggie (Amy Hargreaves) to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.”

Linus Roache, Maury Sterling, Morgan Specter, and Jake Weber co-star in the series, which first premiered in 2011 and has won Emmys for Outstanding Drama, Actress (Danes), and Actor (Damian Lewis), among others.