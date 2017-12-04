‘House of Cards’: Ted Sarandos Confirms Eight-Episode Final Season Led By Robin Wright

Production on the final episodes of "House of Cards" kicks off in 2018.

The final episode of “House of Cards” Season 5 saw Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood break the fourth wall to tell viewers, “My turn,” and it is now confirmed Season 6 will see this cliffhanger through and then some. Ted Sarandos has confirmed “House of Cards'” final season will run eight episodes and be led by Wright.

The news is the first confirmed update since it was announced Kevin Spacey would no longer be involved following multiple sexual harassment and abuse allegations. “We are excited to bring closure to fans,” Sarandos said at a USB conference Monday morning.

Netflix announced the show’s sixth season would be its last on October 30, shortly after the first accusation against Spacey was made by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp. Production has been on hiatus since October 31 as writers have been figuring out how to continue the series without Spacey, who starred in the lead role of Frank Underwood for five seasons.

Sarandos says the production hiatus will continue through the end of the year. Filming will resume in 2018. The first five seasons of “House of Cards” all ran 13 episodes, which will make the final season the shortest by a wide margin.