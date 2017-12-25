Hulu’s ‘Puppies Crash Christmas’: All the TV Show References From ‘Game of Thrones’ to ‘Twin Peaks’

Easter eggs from "30 Rock," "This Is Us," "Parks and Recreation," "The Simpsons," and more.

Hulu’s holiday scenic “Puppies Crash Christmas” features multiple young pups tearing apart a beautiful home decorated for Christmas — from dismantling the tree and gingerbread house to destroying stockings and the roast. But as adorable (or stressful, depending on who you might be) as that is to watch, there’s an extra level of entertainment to be had in the half-hour video.

Embedded in the video are references to numerous TV shows such as “Game of Thrones,” “30 Rock,” “Twin Peaks,” “The Good Place,” “Parks and Rec” and more. While some Easter eggs are obvious, eagle-eyed viewers will be rewarded with some far more obscure references. It’s the Christmas gift that keeps on giving.

If you haven’t watched yet, by all means take in a viewing keeping TV shows in mind. Hint: These are shows that are featured on Hulu. Bigger hint: These shows are listed at the end of “Puppies Crash Christmas.”

Here are all the TV references IndieWire has caught so far from “Puppies Crash Christmas”:

”Seinfeld”

At the end of the video, Jerry and George can be seen watching “Puppies Catch Christmas” on a TV set.

The J. Peterman catalog, where Elaine was a copywriter, can be seen on the coffee table.

”Parks and Recreation”

A bottle of Tom’s alcoholic high-end liquor “Snake Juice” can be seen on the drinks cart.

A Christmas card reading “TREE-AT YO’SELF” is also on display.

”30 Rock”

The Funcooker, a reference to the proposed name for a pocket microwave and coincidentally a nickname for Tracy’s buttocks, is one of the gifts torn apart by puppies under the tree.

”This Is Us”

The Pearsons’ family portrait is over the mantel at the very beginning of the video.

Stockings for Kate, Jack, Kevin, Randall, and Rebecca are hanging at the fireplace.

”Rick and Morty”

A jar reading “Pickle Ricks” is seen on the drinks cart.

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

Charlie’s “Kitten Mittons” is a gift being destroyed by several puppies.

”The Handmaid’s Tale”

Instead of an angel tree topper, there’s a handmaid with white bonnet and red robe adorning the tree.

”Golden Girls”

– A portrait of the four women sits over the mantel when the scene resets.

– Stockings for Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia, and Rose hang from the fireplace.

”Game of Thrones”

A Christmas Card reading “Winter Has Come” with a Christmas tree image that mimics the House Stark direwolf sigil is next to the gingerbread house.

Any image of deer or stag antlers (wrapping paper, shaker top) could be interpreted as House Baratheon.

”Bob Ross Painting – The Joy of Painting”

A portrait of Bob Ross appears over the mantel near the end of the video.

A stocking labeled “Bob” hangs from the fireplace.

”The Simpsons”

A Christmas card reading “Homer for the Holidays” sits near the gingerbread house (see above under “Game of Thrones.”

A small Santa hat with “Santa’s Little Helper,” the name of the Simpsons’ dog, can be seen on the floor near a puppy.

”Empire”

A portrait with the Lyon family can be seen over the mantel after the scene resets.

Stockings with the names Cookie, Lucious, Jamal, Hakeem, and Andre hang from the fireplace.

”The X-Files”

A Christmas card reading “I Want to Believe” on it is on the mantel.

”Saved by the Bell”

A sweatshirt featuring the Bayside Tigers, the high school’s mascot, is on the floor.

”How I Met Your Mother”

A leather-bound book embossed with “The Bro Code” is among the gifts.

”The Good Place”

A Christmas card reading “Merry Forking Christmas” is among the debris.

”Californication”

Hank Moody’s book, “God Hates Us All,” is torn up by a puppy on the couch.

”Twin Peaks”

Hulu

A lone slice of cherry pie, a specialty at the Double R diner in Twin Peaks, sits on the dinner table.

Check back for more. We’re still hunting down references to “The Mick” and “Future Man.” Did we miss any others?

“Puppies Crash Christmas” is currently streaming on Hulu.